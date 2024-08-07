Logitech decries subscription-based forever mouse that "is not an actual or planned product but a peek into provocative internal thinking on future possibilities"

Logitech does not have plans to make a mouse that requires a subscription for software updates, despite recent comments made by the company's CEO.

Logitech's CEO discussed the concept of a "forever mouse" that requires a paid subscription to receive software updates recently.

The comments drew heavy criticism from many across the web.

Logitech has since clarified that the forever mouse is "not an actual or planned product."

Criticism continues, as many were more upset at the concept of a subscription-based mouse than if Logitech had made one already.

Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber stirred up controversy lately by sharing the concept of a "forever mouse" that would require a subscription to receive software updates. When pressed about the subscription-based mouse, Faber compared the hypothetical mouse to a luxury watch, such as a Rolex. That clarification added fuel to the flames, as the CEO came off as out of touch with the Logitech customer base.

Since that interview with The Verge, Logitech has clarified its plans, or lack of a plan, for a forever mouse. “There are no plans for a subscription mouse,” said Logitech to The Verge and other outlets. The clarification went on to state that, "the mouse mentioned is not an actual or planned product but a peek into provocative internal thinking on future possibilities for more sustainable consumer electronics."

The idea certainly proved provocative when shared publicly. Many online have accused the Logitech CEO of "saying the quiet part out loud." The new statement also does not address the core issues presented by the concept of a subscription-based mouse.

Missing the point

I think it's safe to say that Logitech missed the point and failed to understand why people were upset about the concept of a subscription-based mouse. It's not a question of if Logitech made the mouse discussed. I don't think anyone assumed Logitech had actually made the mouse and had a warehouse full of them ready to ship. The problem is that Logitech considered the idea in the first place.

A mouse requiring a subscription for software updates is ludicrous at a base level. The best mice are some of the only accessories that last for years, if not decades. Designing a mouse to require software updates that cost money is at worst a perfect example of corporate greed and planned obsolescence. At best it's an executive grossly misunderstanding their company's customer base.

Logitech could have leaned into the idea of a forever mouse by highlighting the longevity of its products. It's relatively common to see high-end brands market products as lasting for life. I have a kitchen mixer that my wife and I often joke will be a family heirloom because of how robust it is.

I understand the temptation to find a new revenue stream, but Logitech missed the mark here by a wide margin. If Logitech cares about sustainability and e-waste, it could focus more on partnerships with iFixit to keep accessories in the hands of consumers. Replacing a scroll wheel or a wrist rest is a more sustainable way to keep Logitech accessories working forever, or at least for a very long time.