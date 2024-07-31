One of my favorite PC accessory brands has considered probably the worst design decision I've ever seen for its new mouse

What you need to know

Logitech's CEO discussed the concept of a "forever mouse" in a recent interview with The Verge.

The mouse would receive software updates that could potentially be locked behind a paywall.

Public feedback about the concept of a subscription-based mouse has been less than stellar.

Your favorite accessory is a bit like a well-worn pair of gloves. Countless hours of use have smoothed away any rough edges and contoured the item to you specifically. On top of physical comfort, familiarity is a massive benefit of using the same tool for a long time. I type much faster on my main keyboard than when I have to use another one, for example. Well, Logitech plans to make a "forever mouse," which sounds great until you realize it's nothing like what you'd imagine.

Hanneke Faber, Logitech's CEO, recently spoke in an interview with The Verge. The interview covered a range of topics, but the one that's garnered the most attention is the concept of a "forever mouse" that requires a subscription.

Faber shared the idea of a slightly heavier and more durable mouse that would receive software updates. It's unclear what those updates would offer, which is different from what mice receive without a subscription. Generally speaking, mice do well when it comes to forward compatibility. Perhaps software updates could unlock features that hardware could always handle, but that was held back by software for a while.

When pushed about software updates, Faber compares a mouse to a luxury watch. "Imagine it’s like your Rolex. You’re going to really love that," said the CEO.

On the topic of a subscription model, I don't think paraphrasing can quite capture the exchange. Below is Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge and host of the Decoder podcast, pressing Faber:

I’m going to ask this very directly. Can you envision a subscription mouse?

Possibly.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And that would be the forever mouse?

Yeah.

So you pay a subscription for software updates to your mouse.

Yeah, and you never have to worry about it again, which is not unlike our video conferencing services today.

But it’s a mouse.

But it’s a mouse, yeah.

I think consumers might perceive those to be very different.

[Laughs] Yes, but it’s gorgeous. Think about it like a diamond-encrusted mouse.

As far as I'm aware, diamonds do not require software updates, so I'm not sure the metaphor tracks. Then again, I have never owned a diamond-encrusted Rolex or a mouse featuring ornate jewelry.

🔥Hottest hardware deals🔥

Logitech, please don't do this.

Genuine parts for the Logitech G502 Lightspeed and other accessories are already available, and they're a better path to a "forever mouse." (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's no secret that I use several Logitech products in my everyday life. My keyboard of choice is the Logitech K860, which I pair with a Logitech MX Vertical to create an ergonomic setup. All of my accessories run through a previously reviewed Logi Dock. These devices have held up well since I bought them and are rock-solid additions I often recommend to my friends and colleagues.

But Logitech making hardware I like does not exempt them from criticism. If anything, I'm more upset over Logitech considering a subscription plan for a mouse since the company clearly can make good devices without resorting to such tactics.

Just typing "mouse subscription" feels like I've made some sort of mistake. What does that even mean? I bet I could exit my friend's door, walk in any direction, and knock on the door of whichever house I ran into, and the person who lived there would have a mouse in a drawer somewhere that I could plug into my PC and use without any issues.

I know plenty of people who buy new mice even though their old mice still work. Users often upgrade because a new mouse has a more modern port for charging or connectivity or better internals. Sometimes, new mice have higher DPI, better response time, or work better on various surfaces. There are certainly reasons to buy a new mouse, but I don't think Logitech's potential plan relates to those. Even if there were software updates that improved the core experience of a mouse, my guess is people would just want the update to ship and push back against the concept of paying for mouse updates.

Rather than just ranting about the idea, I'll give a practical solution. Logitech, call up the people at Framework for some advice on how to make devices modular and keep working with iFixit to move toward a future where all mice parts are repairable or replaceable. That's the easiest way to make a "forever mouse," and it doesn't require a subscription.