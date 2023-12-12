I used this mouse for 2,000 hours in 2023, and it's the best gift for desk workers
The quest for a perfect desk should begin with the Logitech MX Vertical mouse.
I purchased a Logitech MX Vertical last year to improve my desk setup. Since then, I've used the ergonomic mouse for over 2,000 hours at my desk. The mouse allows my wrist to rest at a natural angle and can switch between my different PCs at the push of a button. Right now, the Logitech MX Vertical is 10% off, bringing its price down to $89.99.
Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Mouse | was
$99.99 now $89.99
This ergonomic mouse allows your wrist to rest at a comfortable position that's more natural than traditional mice. It also has programmable buttons, a toggle for changing its DPI, and can swap between three devices.
✅Perfect for: Those who work at a desk and cares about the comfort of their arm and wrist.
❌Avoid if: You use a mouse with your left hand.
The standout feature of the Logitech MX Vertical is its design. The mouse rests at 57 degrees, so I suppose it's only sort of "vertical." But Logitech chose that angle specifically to help wrists and arms rest at a natural angle. If you relax your arms and let them fall naturally, you'll notice they don't lay at the normal angle a traditional mouse forces them to. The Logitech MX Vertical slots right into your hand while it's relaxed.
The mouse has a couple of nice other additions, such as a forward and back button right where your thumb lies. A button on the top can toggle the DPI and a button on the bottom of the mouse swaps the accessory between up to three devices. The Logitech MX Vertical supports Logitech FLOW, so you can drag the mouse's cursor from one screen to another.
Battery life on the Logitech MX Vertical is excellent, but when you do need to charge it, you can do so through USB-C. The charging port is on the front of the mouse, making it easy to use when connected. You can use the mouse when connected through a wire, but it also works with Bluetooth or a USB dongle.
