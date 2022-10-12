Microsoft announces Audio Dock and Presenter+ to enhance your meeting experience

By Sean Endicott
Microsoft just announced a pair of Teams Certified devices to improve your virtual or in-person meetings.

Microsoft Audio Dock
(Image credit: Microsoft)

What you need to know

  • Microsoft announced its Audio Dock and Presenter+ pieces of hardware today.
  • The Microsoft Audio Dock is an all-in-one speaker that can connect a laptop to a pair of monitors and several accessories.
  • The Microsoft Presenter+ is a remote that's certified for Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft took the wraps off its new Surface lineup today, but it also announced a group of accessories. The new Microsoft Audio Dock and Microsoft Presenter+ won't get the fanfare of their Surface relatives, but they could help people with a variety of setups. The Microsoft Audio Dock will sell for $249.99, and the Microsoft Presenter+ will cost $79.99.

The Microsoft Audio Dock is designed for meetings, music, and other forms of media. It's an all-in-one speakerphone that connects a laptop to up to two monitors and several accessories. It has an HDMI port, two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port. It supports power pass-through, so your laptop can stay all full power when you take it away from your desk.

The speaker has a status light to let you know if you're muted during a meeting. It also features Omnisonic speakers with a 15-watt woofer and 5-watt tweeters to deliver premium audio quality, according to Microsoft.

As you'd expect from a device made by Microsoft, the Audio Dock is Microsoft Teams Certified. It also has an integrated Teams button which can be used to virtually raise your hand.

Microsoft Presenter+

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Microsoft Presenter+ is a remote that can be used to control presentations during virtual or in-person meetings. The remote can navigate slides, direct audiences with a pointer, and control if a presenter is muted. It's also Microsoft Teams Certified, meaning it features a Teams button that can be used to raise your hand. A vibration motor within the remote can help keep you on track of your status, including if you're muted or have your hand up.

The Presenter+ supports a wireless range of up to 32 feet through Bluetooth and gets up to six days of battery life.

