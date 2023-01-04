HP's massive 45-inch ultrawide monitor comes with novel dual QHD resolution designed for productivity

What you need to know

HP updated its E- and M-series lineup of displays at CES 2023, with screen sizes ranging between 21.5 to 44.5 inches.

The new HP E45c G5 is a curved monitor with an ultrawide screen that measures 44.5 inches. This new panel comes with a novel DQHD, or dual QHD resolution, that's the equivalent of stacking two QHD monitors side-by-side.

HP's monitor lineup comes with designs and construction that are centered around sustainability with the use of recycled and reclaimed materials. HP is also incorporating reclaimed coffee grounds into the finishes.

HP refreshed its E- and M-series lineup of monitors, adding new sizes, resolutions, and features to some of its more affordable display lineup at CES 2023. The highlight of HP's display lineup is the new HP E45c G5 Curved Monitor, which is part of the company's E-series. The E45c G5 is an ultrawide 44.5-inch monitor with a curved display that's the equivalent of having two 24-inch QHD displays stacked side-by-side.

"HP E45c G5 Monitor is the world’s first 45-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved monitor for a more immersive experience," HP said. "Replace two 24-inch QHD monitors with one massive 44.5-inch diagonal monitor with the new Virtual Dual Display feature. All monitors in this series feature 90% recycled and renewable materials, like coffee grounds and recycled aluminum."

HP's E-series monitors come with screen sizes that range from 21.5 to 44.5 inches, and resolutions that include FHD, QHD, 4K, and the novel dual QHD resolution of the E45c G5. That panel's dual QHD resolution comes with 5,120 x 1,440 pixels, which is even wider than the 3,440 x 1,440 pixels of traditional UWQHD displays on the market today.

The HP E45C G5 is powered by a VA display panel, which can achieve a brightness of 400 nits and comes with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, 3ms GtG response time, and support for AMD FreeSync. It comes with USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectors.

HP is positioning its E-series monitors for remote workers, while the M-series is targeted at home workers, learners, and entertainment users. The company's new M24h and M27h FHD monitors come with improved ergonomics, and HP claimed that these new displays are among the "the world’s first monitor series with a comfort setup guide through integrated display software."

Both M-series displays feature an IPS panel with FHD resolution and micro-edge bezels for a more modern look. The displays can reach up to 300 nits of brightness and comes with a contrast ratio of 1,000:1. The maximum refresh rate is 75Hz on these panels, and they support AMD FreeSync technology for very casual gaming.