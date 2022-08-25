New HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam features AI face-framing, autofocus, an F2.0 lens, and supports HDR

What you need to know

The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam was announced today alongside other new hardware from HP.

The camera features a 4K resolution, AI face-framing and autofocus, and dual microphones.

The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam is available now for $199 through HP's website.

HP announced several pieces of hardware today, including the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 and HP 34" AIO Desktop PC. While those devices may make the headlines, the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam was also announced today.

With a 4K resolution, AI face-framing and autofocus, and dual microphones, the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam has the raw specs to compete with the best webcams for Windows PCs. Of course, specs aren't everything, and we'll have to run the new camera through its paces to see how it truly stacks up.

The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam packs an 18mm F2.0 sensor and lowlight adjustment features to help deliver clear video in a range of environments. Users can choose between 78°, 90°, and 100° field-of-view to capture a room. The camera can swivel 360° and tilt down 90°. A magnetic cover can attach or detach from the camera for privacy as well.

The settings and features of the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam can be controlled through the HP Accessory Center app, which is available through the Microsoft Store. That app allows users to customize their video feed, turn AI features on or off, use Keystone Correction, and select a field-of-view for the webcam.

If you're interested in HP's other hardware announcements, check out our first look at the HP Dragonfly Folio G3. Our executive editor Daniel Rubino spent a week with a prototype of the PC and was "blown away by it."