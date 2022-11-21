One of our favorite SSDs, the Platinum P41, has dropped to a new low for Black Friday

Are you looking for another high-capacity solid state drive that won't break the bank? Do you need to upgrade your speed or just move on from an old, dying drive? Now's the time because we've seen some great Black Friday deals. In particular, the SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive is down to a brand new low price of just $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This SSD regularly sells for around $260, and even previous deals never dropped this low.

You can actually save on the other capacities as well. The 500GB version is as low as $83.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), compared to a regular price around $100. While it has matched that low in the past, it has only done so once or twice before. Pick the version that fits your budget!

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD $260 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) When we originally we reviewed this SSD, we praised the value you get considering its features and speed versus its cost. That value grows today as it hits an all new low.

The Platinum P41 SSD got a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review when it first released. Cale Hunt called it "one of the fastest SSDs we've tested." He said, "Throw in some decent supporting software, cloning tool, and recyclable packaging, and you have an all-around impressive offering."

The speed is absolutely impressive, too. You can get read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s respectively. That's fast compared to other SSDs in its class let alone standard hard drives or SATA SSDs that operate at a fraction of the speed. SK hynix uses its own Hyperwrite cache tech that really boosts the speed and still maintains great power efficiency.

The SSD will last you a long time as well. It is extremely durable and has been tested through a 1,000 hour stress test. It can handle up to 1,200 terabytes written and is covered by a five-year warranty.