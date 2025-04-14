Razer's high-end controller got even better through the power of a firmware update.

As soon as I reviewed the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, I knew it set a new high bar for what an Xbox controller could be. Truly as close to perfect as I think is possible right now.

But Razer hasn't stood still and only went and made it even better. Not through a newer version, but through a free firmware upgrade. Normally I don't get remotely excited by updating my controller, but this one is different.

The headline news is that for PC gamers, the Wolverine V3 Pro is now easier to live with. The latest firmware enables integration with Razer Synapse 4, which may have its critics, but is much better to use on the PC than the Xbox-optimized app we've had to put up with so far.

Once updated, you'll no longer have to turn your controller into Xbox mode simply to customize it, you can simply open Synapse as you would normally, and it'll be there to tweak as you wish.

Here's the full changelog for this firmware update:

Enabled Synapse 4 compatibility while controller is on PC mode

Added Digital Trigger and RapidTrigger

Added support for customizable polling rate

Added 500 Hz polling rate mode target for wireless dongle without headphones connected

Added 4 onboard profiles

Added Controller Calibration feature

Added “Ignore Diagonals” mode for d-pad. In this mode, d-pad will only support one cardinal direction at a time.

Improved controller mode switching behaviour

In PC mode, you can now make adjustments to your Wolverine V3 Pro in Razer Synapse 4. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Lots of interesting stuff in there, admittedly, I haven't yet had time to poke around with all of it. The Digital Trigger appears to turn the triggers on the Wolverine V3 Pro essentially into buttons, and you have the ability to change at what point you want them activating.

I'm sure there's a use case for this I'm not thinking of, mostly because I use mine with the trigger stops on, so they're already pretty much just buttons.

What I am going to use the heck out of though are the four onboard profiles. Once built, you change between them by pressing the circle button and one of the four face buttons.

Going into an app to do this stuff is tiresome, but no longer will I have to play The Division 2 with my Call of Duty button layout just because I'm lazy. I'm a happy man.

To get the update you need to head to the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro Firmware download page, grab the installer, open it, and simply follow the on-screen instructions. Once complete, you can jump into Synapse 4 and be on your merry way.