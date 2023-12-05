This new Thunderbolt 4 docking station puts four 4K monitors, 40Gbps transfer speeds, 16 ports, and 98W of power are at your fingertips

What you need to know

Kensington just announced a new docking station that supports up to four 4K displays at once.

The Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station features 16 ports, supports 98W power delivery, and can hit data transfer speeds of 40Gbps.

You can purchase the Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station starting today for $379.99.

Kensington has a new docking station that can help turn your desk into a battle station. The newly announced Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station supports up to four 4K monitors at once, features 16 ports, and supports up to 98W of power deliver. Its 40Gbps transfer speed should make it able to handle several devices at once and heavy workloads.

The Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is available now for $379.99.

Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station | $379.99 at Kensington This docking station has a whopping spec sheet, including support for four 4K monitors, 16 ports, and 40Gbps transfer speeds. It also supports 98W charging, can be mounted vertically or flat, and slots for mounting and cable locks.

Here's the full array of ports provided on the Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station:

2x HDMI

2x DisplayPort

Thunderbolt host

USB-C 3.2 Gen2

3x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

USB-A 2.0

Combo audio jack

2x SD

2.5Gbps Ethernet

While the new docking station has an impressive spec sheet, it has a relatively small body. You can use the Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station vertically or while it lays flat. The docking station also features slots for mounting and security.

While the dock supports up to four 4K displays at once, how many monitors you can use depends on your computer. The dock supports four 4K displays at 60Hz or a single 8K display at 60Hz when connected to a Windows PC. MacBook models with an M-Series processor can drive up to two 6K displays at 60Hz through the dock.

With its range of ports, power delivery output, and ability to be used vertically or flat, the Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station should let you set up all of your accessories and monitors once then connect through a single port.