Acer's new 14-inch Swift 3 OLED is a mix of mobility, power, and impressive 2.8K HDR display
Acer's new Swift 3 OLED is built for professionals who want lots of CPU overhead and a gorgeous display.
What you need to know
- Acer today announced a new Swift 3 OLED laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors.
- The 14-inch OLED display has a 2.8K resolution, VESA DisplayHDR 500, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction.
- The Swift 3 OLED is expected July 2022 and should start at about $900.
Acer announced a new Swift 3 OLED laptop today as part of a larger refresh to its Swift and Spin lineups. Acer says the Swift 3 OLED is perfect for professionals who need solid performance on the move, as well as a display that can keep up with specialized software. The laptop's aluminum chassis is just 0.7 inches (17.9mm) thin and weighs in at 3.08 pounds (17.9mm), but it packs in 12th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and speedy PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive (SSD) storage. You can get it in Silver or Gold colors.
Intel Evo certification is achieved here, meaning you can expect at least 10 hours of battery life, snappy responsiveness when running on battery life, and near-instant wake from sleep. Wi-Fi 6E is also on board. Here's a look at the Swift 3 OLED's specifications as provided by Acer.
|Category
|Acer Swift 3 OLED
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core H-series
Up to Core i7
Intel Evo certification
|RAM
|Up to 16GB LPDDR5
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Storage
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
|Display
|14 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
2880x1800 (2.8K)
OLED, VESA DisplayHDR 500, 100% DCI-P3
|Ports
|Two Thunderbolt 4
Two USB-A
HDMI
3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i
|Camera
|FHD MIPI
Temporal noise reduction
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|Battery
|Up to 10 hours
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|Dimensions
|12.32 x 8.4 x 0.74 inches
(312.9mm x 214mm x 18.75mm)
|Weight
|3.08 pounds (1.4kg)
|Color
|Silver
Gold
|Availability
|July 2022
|Price
|From $900
The laptop's most intriguing feature is no doubt its OLED display. It measures 14 inches, and it has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio with a 2880x1800 (2.8K) resolution. It's certified for VESA DisplayHDR 500, and it boasts 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction. That should satisfy those who need the specific color profile for specialized work. The slim bezel gives it a 92% screen-to-body ratio and a modern look that keeps up with the best Windows laptops.
Above the display is a 1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) for a clearer picture even when lighting is poor. In the same vein, Acer's PurifiedVoice tech leverages AI to cut out background noise while you're speaking. Ports on the Swift 3 OLED include dual Thunderbolt 4, with two USB-A for older accessories. There's also HDMI and a 3.5mm audio jack; on the right side is a lock slot for added security. Expect the Swift 3 OLED in July with a starting price of about $900.
