Acer's new 14-inch Swift 3 OLED is a mix of mobility, power, and impressive 2.8K HDR display

What you need to know

Acer today announced a new Swift 3 OLED laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors.

The 14-inch OLED display has a 2.8K resolution, VESA DisplayHDR 500, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction.

The Swift 3 OLED is expected July 2022 and should start at about $900.

Acer announced a new Swift 3 OLED laptop today as part of a larger refresh to its Swift and Spin lineups. Acer says the Swift 3 OLED is perfect for professionals who need solid performance on the move, as well as a display that can keep up with specialized software. The laptop's aluminum chassis is just 0.7 inches (17.9mm) thin and weighs in at 3.08 pounds (17.9mm), but it packs in 12th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and speedy PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive (SSD) storage. You can get it in Silver or Gold colors.

Intel Evo certification is achieved here, meaning you can expect at least 10 hours of battery life, snappy responsiveness when running on battery life, and near-instant wake from sleep. Wi-Fi 6E is also on board. Here's a look at the Swift 3 OLED's specifications as provided by Acer.

Category Acer Swift 3 OLED OS Windows 11 Home Processor 12th Gen Intel Core H-series

Up to Core i7

Intel Evo certification RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

2880x1800 (2.8K)

OLED, VESA DisplayHDR 500, 100% DCI-P3 Ports Two Thunderbolt 4

Two USB-A

HDMI

3.5mm audio Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i Camera FHD MIPI

Temporal noise reduction Keyboard Backlit Battery Up to 10 hours Security Fingerprint reader Dimensions 12.32 x 8.4 x 0.74 inches

(312.9mm x 214mm x 18.75mm) Weight 3.08 pounds (1.4kg) Color Silver

Gold Availability July 2022 Price From $900

The laptop's most intriguing feature is no doubt its OLED display. It measures 14 inches, and it has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio with a 2880x1800 (2.8K) resolution. It's certified for VESA DisplayHDR 500, and it boasts 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction. That should satisfy those who need the specific color profile for specialized work. The slim bezel gives it a 92% screen-to-body ratio and a modern look that keeps up with the best Windows laptops.

Above the display is a 1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) for a clearer picture even when lighting is poor. In the same vein, Acer's PurifiedVoice tech leverages AI to cut out background noise while you're speaking. Ports on the Swift 3 OLED include dual Thunderbolt 4, with two USB-A for older accessories. There's also HDMI and a 3.5mm audio jack; on the right side is a lock slot for added security. Expect the Swift 3 OLED in July with a starting price of about $900.