Acer's new Veriton Vero AIO features 12th Gen Intel and an eco-friendly design

What you need to know

Acer has announced a new Veriton Vero AIO with 12th Gen Intel, discrete NVIDIA MX550 graphics, plenty of RAM and storage, and other top features like a 5MP webcam and Wi-Fi 6E.

The AIO also has an eco-friendly design, with 30 percent of the PC made out of post-consumer recycled materials.

Acer has also unveiled new eco-friendly 24 and 27-inch Vero IPS monitors that have excellent color and anti-blue light certifications. Notably, 90 percent of these displays are comprised of recycled plastics.

While they're not as visually impressive as a custom-built desktop tower PC, All-in-One (AIO) PCs are fantastic options for folks that need strong performance in a slim and minimalist form factor. If you're interested in getting an AIO for your office or work from home setup, you should keep Acer's recently-announced Veriton Vero AIO on your radar; in addition to its impressive specs, the PC also has an admirable eco-friendly design.

Compared to other AIOs, the main thing that sets the Acer Veriton Vero apart is its hardware. With the power of a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, a discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU, and up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 3200MHz RAM, this PC is well-equipped to handle pretty much anything that you throw at it. Notably, you also get dual M.2 SSDs that support options for up to 2TB of storage, which is fantastic. Also, the 24-inch FHD IPS panel has wide viewing angles and an excellent 88 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to its narrow bezels, and you also get Wi-Fi 6E, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C ports, a 5MP webcam with a physical shutter, Windows Hello, and a Tobii Aware smart sensor, and a BlueLightShield feature for (optional) blue light filtering.

Category Acer Veriton Vero AIO (VVZ4694G) OS Windows 11 Display 24-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Processor Intel 12th Gen Core i9 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX550 Memory Up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Webcam 5MP webcam Security TPM 2.0

Webcam shutter

Windows Hello

Tobii Aware Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Gigabit Ethernet Ports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C Dimensions 326.26 (W) x 46.5 (D) x 540.6 (H) mm Colors Black

As special as its hardware is, it's also important to recognize how eco-friendly the chassis it's packed within is, too. 30 percent of the Acer Veriton Vero is made out of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, and the packaging it comes in is 100 percent recyclable as well. Acer has also taken steps to extend the PC's lifecycle by designing a screwless back cover that can easily be taken off for future repairs or upgrades. The design of the Veriton Vero is quite flexible as well, as it's fully compatible with VESA wall-mounting. Ultimately, this PC has serious potential to become one of the best All-in-One PCs.

In addition to the Acer Veriton Vero AIO, the company has also announced two brand new Vero IPS monitors: the 27-inch FHD CB273 and the 23.8-inch FHD B247Y G. Both panels are made of 85 percent PCR plastic as well as five percent ocean-bound plastic (OBP). The Delta less-than-one rating guarantees vivid and accurate colors, while the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification reduces blue light. The monitors also come with a KVM switch that you can use to quickly switch between multiple devices, and they're also capable of providing up to 90W of charging to a host device through their USB-C ports. Overall, both the Acer CB273 and the Acer B247Y G sound like they'll be some of the best computer monitors to consider if you already have a capable desktop machine.

The Acer Veriton Vero AIO is expected to launch in the United States in Oct. 2022 with a starting price of $799, though it's slated to arrive earlier in EMEA regions in Jul. 2022 starting at €919. Meanwhile, both the Acer CB273 and the Acer B247Y G will go on sale in Q3 2022 for $349.99/€399/¥2,499 and $199.99/€269/¥1,499, respectively.