Microsoft’s AI agents got overwhelmed trying to order dinner — and that’s a problem

Microsoft’s new simulation reveals that AI agents struggle with decision-making, collaboration, and even basic tasks — especially when overwhelmed by options.

Microsoft recently released a new study revealing that AI agents might not be ready for prime time. (Image credit: Getty Images | NurPhoto)

As generative AI evolves and becomes more advanced, the technology is gaining broad adoption across the world. It's also redefining how we view work as it acts as a productivity and efficiency booster.

More organizations are seemingly embracing the technology and integrating it into their workflows to automate redundant and repetitive tasks. For instance, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff indicated that the company was seriously debating hiring software engineers in 2025 — later revealing that AI is already handling up to 50 percent of its operations while citing incredible productivity gains from agentic AIs.