Microsoft’s AI agents got overwhelmed trying to order dinner — and that’s a problem

As generative AI evolves and becomes more advanced, the technology is gaining broad adoption across the world. It's also redefining how we view work as it acts as a productivity and efficiency booster.

More organizations are seemingly embracing the technology and integrating it into their workflows to automate redundant and repetitive tasks. For instance, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff indicated that the company was seriously debating hiring software engineers in 2025 — later revealing that AI is already handling up to 50 percent of its operations while citing incredible productivity gains from agentic AIs.

While it may be a bitter pill to swallow, this could be just the tip of the iceberg as we enter the agentic AI era. However, the technology might not yet be ready for prime time performances , at least according to new research by Microsoft, which placed multiple AI agents in a simulation dubbed "Magnetic Marketplace" to assess their strengths and weaknesses.