Over the past few years, ChatGPT has evolved to more than just a simple virtual assistant that can generate basic responses to queries. OpenAI has been shipping major updates to the AI tool, which have significantly improved its capabilities.

Some users have completely ditched search engines, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who indicated that he doesn't do Google searches anymore. Could ChatGPT be the killer of Google's dominance in search? Only time will tell.

More recently, OpenAI announced a new feature called Pulse shipping to ChatGPT. The feature is designed to "proactively" do research and deliver personalized updates based on your ChatGPT chats, feedback, and connected apps like your calendar.

What's more, OpenAI is giving users control over the feature. As such, you'll be able to direct research by letting ChatGPT know what's truly useful for you, leaving out any additional information that you might not necessarily deem worthwhile.

However, it's worth noting that the feature won't be available for everyone. ChatGPT Pulse is shipping in preview to Pro users on mobile.

Today we are launching my favorite feature of ChatGPT so far, called Pulse. It is initially available to Pro subscribers.Pulse works for you overnight, and keeps thinking about your interests, your connected data, your recent chats, and more. Every morning, you get a…September 25, 2025

ChatGPT can now do asynchronous research on your behalf. Each night, it synthesizes information from your memory, chat history, and direct feedback to learn what’s most relevant to you, then delivers personalized, focused updates the next day. These could look like follow-ups on topics you discuss often, ideas for quick, healthy dinner to make at home that evening, or next steps toward a longer-term goal such as training for a triathlon. OpenAI

ChatGPT Pulse can also better prepare you for your meetings by connecting it to your Google Calendar. This way, it can help you draft a sample meeting agenda. Similarly, it can set reminders and help you find restaurant recommendations for an upcoming trip. It's worth noting that these connections are disabled by default. You'll need to navigate through the settings and opt in to enjoy the experience.

The feature seems like a one-stop shop location for curated and relevant updates. This allows users to get caught up with relevant information, creating more time for them to get back to what matters most.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!