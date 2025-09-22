Perplexity launches AI email assistant that can manage your Outlook or Gmail inbox for you — but it will cost $200 a month

Perplexity is gaining a new productivity feature in the name of its new Email Assistant.

Perplexity has announced a new feature dubbed "Email Assistant" that lets you bring an AI agent into your inbox and let it manage your emails, schedule meetings, and even draft replies to threads that need responding to. The AI agent works in Outlook and Gmail, but it's part of Perplexity's expensive Max subscription, which costs $200 a month.

"Turn your inbox into scheduled meetings, drafted replies, and clear priorities," says the Perplexity website. The AI agent can automatically categorize your emails into different buckets and utilize labels so that you can see what needs addressing as a priority.

Perplexity will also be able to jump into email threads and draft up replies using your usual writing tone and style, and await for you to sign off on the message before sending it. You can even address the AI agent and ask it to find time in your schedule to fit in meetings.

"When someone requests a meeting, just add Perplexity Email Assistant to the thread. Perplexity checks your calendar, suggests available times, and sends meeting invites automatically," explains Perplexity.

Here's a rundown of all the features:

Know what needs a reply and what's FYI. Email assistant automatically tags emails so you can focus on what matters

AI-drafted responses appear in replies automatically, matching your tone and style

Email Assistant handles the back-and-forth and puts meetings on the calendar for you

Get summaries of meetings, key emails, and daily priorities right from Perplexity

Perplexity's new AI email agent is one example of how AI can be used as a productivity tool in our day to day lives. The company says it uses enterprise-grade encryption for all data that the AI parses, and said data is never used to train models.

The new Perplexity Email Assistant is currently only available for Outlook and Gmail, and you can get it setup using the Perplexity website, as long as you're subscribed to Perplexity Max.

Perplexity recently launched is own AI-powered web browser called Comet, which also launched as a Perplexity Max exclusive, though the company did promise that it would eventually be made available to everyone. The company has made no such promise about its new email assistant.