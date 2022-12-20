Best Intel Z690 motherboards 2022

The best Z690 motherboards support a move up to the LGA 1700 socket standard for the 12th and 13th Gen of Intel Core CPUs, bringing cutting-edge DDR5 memory support and PCIe 5.0 lanes for the latest GPUs. Check my picks for the best boards in each category to get you started on a modern gaming PC build, ranging from tight budget selections to all-out enthusiast options. At a glance, motherboards all look the same but check the descriptions for the standout features to see if they fit your plans.

Choosing the best Intel Z690 motherboard

Building a computer for 12th-generation Intel Core processors means you need to know what motherboard to buy. Alder Lake CPUs, such as the Intel Core i9-12900K, are compatible with any of these Z690 boards, with the MSI MPG Z690 Carbon Wi-Fi coming out on top as the best overall choice for its cutting-edge tech and reasonable price. We've also included plenty of alternatives to fit your budget and required specs, like the affordable PRO Z690-A DDR4 Wi-Fi from MSI.

For enthusiasts pushing their rig to the max, the ASUS ROG Maximus Formula is one of the best Intel Z690 motherboards available today. This board is for overclockers, with heatsinks ready to handle fine-tuning and backed up by tremendous 10Gb LAN and onboard Wi-Fi 6E networking hardware. It's not so easy to decide which Z690 motherboard to buy, so consider your plans. If you want modern memory, spring for DDR5 support, and if you need wireless networking, grab a board with onboard Wi-Fi.