Best motherboards for AMD Ryzen 9 3900X in 2022
Get the most out of your CPU
The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is a powerful processor, but it can hit its full potential only with a good motherboard. As such, we rounded up some of the best motherboards for the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X.
Premium X570
The X570 chipset replaced the last-gen X470 and is now the go-to chipset for the Ryzen 9 3900X. X570 motherboards also bring additional benefits like PCIe 4.0 support and Wi-Fi 6. This ASUS board has Gen 4 M.2 slots capable of unidirectional transfer speeds up to 64GB/s and plenty of RGB lighting options to boot.
Affordable pick
While not quite as advanced as our top pick, the A520 AORUS Elite from Gigabyte is still worth considering for your Ryzen 9 3900X. It doesn't come with PCIe 4.0 support, but it does come with a decent VRM setup, M.2 slot, and will work perfectly fine with your Ryzen 3000 Series CPU. You'll also save some money left for other components.
Budget B550
The B550 chipset is a little less advanced than the X570 sibling, but it's still worth considering for a new build. This board from ASRock supports Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs and provides enough features for the 3900X, including a 14-phase power delivery design for stable overclocking.
Entry X570
This ASUS board is one that would suit someone who wants the latest chipset features on a more basic platform. It's got a lot going for it, too, with metal heatsinks for the VRMs and other high-quality components. Major differences between the X570-P and our top recommended X570-E is the lack of SLI support, no 2.5Gb LAN, and different ports on the rear I/O.
Enthusiast build
Okay, time for the big one. This ASUS motherboard is a perfect match for the Ryzen 9 3900X. It houses plenty of features, including a heatsink block that can be connected to your custom water-cooling loop. It's quite literally insane.
Choosing the best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Our recommendations here will work flawlessly with the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. If you want to enjoy the best of what X570 has to offer, the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E is an excellent motherboard for most PC owners, even providing room for stable overclocking.
X570 is the latest chipset from AMD to support Ryzen 3000 Series processors, and there are numerous options if you don't fancy our top pick. Another excellent example is the ASUS Prime X570-P, rocking PCIe 4.0 support, high-quality components, and a great BIOS.
Rich Edmonds is Senior Editor of PC hardware at Windows Central, covering everything related to PC components and NAS. He's been involved in technology for more than a decade and knows a thing or two about the magic inside a PC chassis. You can follow him over on Twitter at @RichEdmonds.
