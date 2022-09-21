Best motherboards for AMD Ryzen 9 3900X in 2022

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is a powerful processor, but it can hit its full potential only with a good motherboard. As such, we rounded up some of the best motherboards for the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X.

Choosing the best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Our recommendations here will work flawlessly with the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. If you want to enjoy the best of what X570 has to offer, the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E is an excellent motherboard for most PC owners, even providing room for stable overclocking.

X570 is the latest chipset from AMD to support Ryzen 3000 Series processors, and there are numerous options if you don't fancy our top pick. Another excellent example is the ASUS Prime X570-P, rocking PCIe 4.0 support, high-quality components, and a great BIOS.