A new Black Ops 6 easter egg has been found that nobody will try and unlock on a map everyone hates playing

Nobody wants to play Warhead, but there's an easter egg hiding in plain sight.

Black Ops 6 is packed with easter eggs and a new one has been found.

This one is on the Face Off map, Warhead, and involves the nuke.

It doesn't work in public matchmaking, not that you'd be able to if it did.

One of the more fun parts of a new Call of Duty title is discovering all the hidden easter eggs throughout the various modes. This is also true for Black Ops 6, and while a lot of the focus here is on Zombies, a new one has been found in multiplayer.

I say found, but there are some caveats. It's hard to trigger, and it can't be done in public matchmaking, it seems. Which is fine, because there's no way you'd be able to do it.

It's located on Warhead, the Face Off map everyone seems to hate playing on, and involves the nuke that's laying on the ground opposite the house.

WARHEAD EASTER EGG IN BLACK OPS 6! 🤯I'll have a full video out soon covering all the new easter eggs on Nuketown, Nuketown Holiday and Warhead ☢️ #BO6 pic.twitter.com/bmiEB5sLBuDecember 7, 2024

As shown in the clip above, you can make the nuke explode, wiping out the map, and both teams will lose. This is in complete contrast to unlocking a personal nuke in multiplayer for getting 30 kills without being eliminated yourself, which still wipes out the map, but your team instantly wins.

But it seems you can only do this in private matches, and it takes a ridiculous amount of ammo to trigger. Then again, the chances of triggering this in public matchmaking, even if you could, are zero, because you would never stay up long enough to complete it.

Warhead is one of the least popular Face Off maps, even if, personally, I think Pit is much worse. But I guess if you're a completionist who likes to trigger all the easter eggs at least once, you have a good reason to load up a custom match now.