A new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 kicks off the 2024 Xbox Showcase

What you need to know

A new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the opening act for the 2024 Xbox Showcase.

Xbox head Phil Spencer took the stage to announce Call of Duty will have launch day parity across all platforms for the first time in 10 years.

A Call of Duty Direct will follow the end of the 2024 Xbox Showcase.

An official reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the kick-off for the 2024 Xbox Showcase. The trailer provided the first look at the upcoming campaign, showing iconic Black Ops characters Russell Adler and Frank Woods. The trailer proposed the tone and setting of the campaign, confirming rumors that Black Ops 6 would be set in the 1990s during the Gulf War.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer took the showcase stage after the trailer to share that it was the first time in 10 years a Call of Duty reveal had been part of the Xbox Showcase. He followed up by declaring that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would be the first Call of Duty title to enter the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Call of Duty remains a multiplatform title as a result of regulations from global market authorities that prevented Microsoft from making the billion-dollar franchise an Xbox exclusive. Call of Duty's past marketing deals resulted in PlayStation players having extra time with betas, console-exclusive Operator bundles, and other benefits. Black Ops 6 will be the first Call of Duty title to eschew those norms, with players on all platforms having equal access at launch.

Spencer also shared the release date for the upcoming shooter. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on October 25, 2024.