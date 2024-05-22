"The truth lies." Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 teaser website is now live.

What you need to know

A new teaser website for the next Call of Duty game, "thetruthlies.com," is now live.

The next Call of Duty is widely understood to be Black Ops 6, with development having been led by Treyarch.

This Call of Duty game has been in development for four years, the longest cycle for any game in the franchise.

This game will assuredly receive a full reveal during the Xbox Games Showcase and [REDACTED] Direct on June 9, 2024.

The truth lies.

At least it does according to a new website, thetruthlies.com. This conspicuous website is a teaser for the next Call of Duty game, which is widely reported to be Black Ops 6. Opening this website shows a CRT TV, with different channel options.

Channel 1 is active, giving some shaky camcorder footage of operatives moving in stealth. Faces are blurred, but they clearly have the same emblem on their patches as was seen in the announcement for the Xbox Games Showcase and [REDACTED] Direct. The teaser concludes showing Mount Rushmore, with the faces covered with black and orange banners emphasizing that the "The truth lies."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be shown in June 2024

Players will get to see this game on June 9, 2024, when the Xbox Games Showcase and [REDACTED] Direct kicks off at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. The redacted direct following the main show is assuredly Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This naturally comes as the first time that Activision Blizzard King will be taking part in an Xbox show as a first-party division.

While there's been scuttlebutt regarding debates around the future of the franchise, reports indicate that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be included day one in Xbox Game Pass, in line with other Xbox first-party titles across Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Analysis: Revving up for one of the biggest games of the year

This kind of teaser is in line with the redacted, conspiratorial, "what actually happened?" approach that prior Treyarch games have usually taken. As the marketing ramps up, I won't be surprised if we see more channels come online with additional tidbits ahead of the big reveal.

This showcase and direct are a big moment for Xbox and Activision. It'll set a tone for what players can expect moving forward, especially if reports pan out and this Call of Duty game is in fact launching day one in Xbox Game Pass. You'll get no spoilers from me, but from everything I'm hearing it should be a solid show.

There can be no denying it's coming at a strange time for Xbox as a whole however, with anger and confusion stemming from the recent closures of Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Games, and Tango Gameworks still fresh in a lot of players' minds, including mine. How does the team leadership at Microsoft Gaming address that?