Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon preorders — Bonuses, editions, and where to buy

Developer FromSoftware blew everyone's minds when it released Elden Ring in 2022, but just one year later, it's looking like the studio could do so again with Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Nobody saw a reboot for one of the developer's oldest franchises coming, but after it was announced with one of the coolest reveal trailers ever, FromSoftware's latest project quickly got the gaming community's attention.

Now, we've learned that Armored Core 6 is launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4 on August 25, 2023, and preorders for the game have officially gone live. Here's everything you need to know about preordering Armored Core 6, including what preorder bonuses there are, which retailers you can buy the game from, and all of the different editions available.

Armored Core 6 preorder: Bonuses

The "TENDERFOOT" appearance shown here is one of the bonus items you can get by preordering. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Like many other games, there are some special bonus in-game items you can get your hands on in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon if you choose to preorder it. Note that as long as you purchase the game before it releases later this year on August 25, you'll get these bonuses regardless of which edition you buy.

Armored Core 6's preorder bonuses are the following:

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT”

MELANDER C3 parts set (early unlock)

Emblem (early unlock)

Exclusive AC Decal

While the MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization "TENDERFOOT" appearance and the AC Decal seems to be exclusive to players that preorder, you'll still be able to earn the MELANDER C3 parts set and the Emblem while playing Armored Core 6 if you don't. Preordering will simply give you access to these two unlocks early.

Armored Core 6 preorders: Where to buy

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

While some preorders have historically only been available at a limited number of retailers, this isn't the case with Armored Core 6. FromSoftware's high-octane mecha action title can be purchased from a wide variety of stores, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Bandai Namco's own storefront, and others.

If you're looking to get physical versions of the Standard Edition, you'll want to stick to the retailers listed above. Alternatively, if you'd prefer to get the digital version of the Standard Edition or the digital-exclusive Deluxe Edition, you'll need to get the game through your chosen platform's storefront. That's the Microsoft Store for Xbox players, Steam for Windows PC users, and the PlayStation Store for fans of Sony's consoles.

Folks that want snazzy editions of the game like the Collector's or Premium Edition only have one option: the Bandai Namco Store. There, you'll find versions of both of these editions for each and every system the game is releasing on.

Armored Core 6 preorders: Standard Edition

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The simplest and most affordable edition of Armored Core 6 you can get is the Standard Edition. It includes the base game and the cosmetic preorder bonuses that FromSoftware is offering to early buyers, and is available for $60 on Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation. The Standard Edition can be bought in both physical and digital formats.

Armored Core 6 base game (digital or physical) on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or PS5/PS4

on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or PS5/PS4 MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT” in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 MELANDER C3 parts set (early unlock) in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 Emblem (early unlock) in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 Exclusive AC Decal in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 preorders: Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Deluxe Edition of Armored Core 6 is exclusive to digital, and in addition to featuring everything in the Standard Edition, it also includes an exclusive digital artbook and a digital copy of the Armored Core 6 official soundtrack. The extras raise the price up to $70, though, so keep that in mind.

(opens in new tab) Armored Core 6: Deluxe Edition The digital-exclusive Deluxe Edition of Armored Core 6 costs $70, but includes a digital artbook and a copy of the game's soundtrack in addition to everything in the Standard Edition. Buy at: Microsoft (Xbox Digital) (opens in new tab) | Steam (PC Digital) (opens in new tab)

Armored Core 6 base game (digital) on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or PS5/PS4

on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or PS5/PS4 Exclusive Digital Artbook

Original Soundtrack

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT” in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 MELANDER C3 parts set (early unlock) in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 Emblem (early unlock) in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 Exclusive AC Decal in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 preorders: Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Things start to get expensive quickly with the Armored Core 6 Collector's Edition, which costs $230 and comes with some quality physical collectibles. In addition to the base game and the preorder bonuses that come with it, this edition offers a 19cm Armored Core figure, a steelbook case, pin badges, several dozen stickers, a 40-page hardcover artbook, and a digital copy of the soundtrack.

(opens in new tab) Armored Core 6: Collector's Edition The $230 Collector's Edition costs a pretty penny, but it also includes a ton of nifty physical collectibles such as an Armored Core figure, a steelbook case, an exclusive artbook, and more. Buy for: Xbox (opens in new tab) | PC (opens in new tab) | PS5 (opens in new tab) | PS4 (opens in new tab)

Armored Core 6 base game (physical, digital code for Steam) on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or PS5/PS4

on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or PS5/PS4 19cm Armored Core Figurine

Steelbook Case

4 Pin Badges featuring in-game emblem patterns

Set of 45 Stickers

Exclusive 40-page Hardcover Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT” in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 MELANDER C3 parts set (early unlock) in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 Emblem (early unlock) in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 Exclusive AC Decal in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 preorders: Premium Edition

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

If the Collector's Edition wasn't pricey enough for you, there's also an even fancier Premium Edition with an eye-watering $450 price tag. It has everything you'd get with the Collector's Edition, with the notable addition of a large 32cm garage that can house the 19cm Armored Core figure it comes with.

(opens in new tab) Armored Core 6: Premium Edition The $450 Premium Edition has everything from the Collector's Edition and a special garage that can house its 19cm Armored Core figure, making it the grandest (and priciest) bundle available. Buy for: Xbox (opens in new tab) | PC (opens in new tab) | PS5 (opens in new tab) | PS4 (opens in new tab)

Armored Core 6 base game (physical, digital code for Steam) on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or PS5/PS4

on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or PS5/PS4 19cm Armored Core Figurine

32cm Garage to store Armored Core Figurine

Steelbook Case

4 Pin Badges featuring in-game emblem patterns

Set of 45 Stickers

Exclusive 40-page Hardcover Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT” in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 MELANDER C3 parts set (early unlock) in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 Emblem (early unlock) in Armored Core 6

in Armored Core 6 Exclusive AC Decal in Armored Core 6

Ready to head to Rubicon 3?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Ever since it was announced during The Game Awards 2022, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of this upcoming reboot for one of FromSoftware's oldest franchises. Based on what we've seen so far, Armored Core 6 seems like it the potential to be one of the best Xbox games of the year for folks that love intense mecha action.

While it's true that we haven't much raw gameplay yet, nobody doubts the talent of the teams behind legendary games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. Armored Core 6's August 25 release date can't come fast enough.