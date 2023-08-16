Armored Core 6 PC specs: Recommended and minimum system requirements

The latest entry in FromSoftware's long-running Armored Core series is nearly here, and it promises fans tons of high-octane mecha action with plenty of gorgeous special effects and highly detailed environments. Naturally, many PC gamers — and also users of handheld systems like the Steam Deck or the ASUS ROG Ally — are wondering if their rig will be able to run Armored Core 6 well as a result.

Thankfully, ahead of the game's August 25 launch, its developers have made its minimum and recommended specs publicly available. Here's everything you need to know about the specs you'll need to play Armored Core 6, as well as how you can check if your PC meets them.

Armored Core 6 PC specs: System requirements

(Image credit: FromSoftware )

The good news about FromSoftware's new game is that compared to many other modern AAA releases, both its required and recommended specs are very reasonable and will likely be hit as long as your system is at least fairly recent. Of course, you'll want one of the best graphics cards and one of the best processors on the market in order to achieve the best performance, but you won't need that kind of hardware just to enjoy good graphics and a smooth framerate.

To help fans figure out if their PC is ready for Armored Core 6 or if they'll need to make some upgrades, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have published its requirements. Below, you'll find a list of both the minimum and recommended specs. Note that we recommend trying to aim for the recommended spec, as if you hit or surpass it, you can look forward to a quality experience when using high graphics settings and a 60+ framerate cap.

Armored Core 6 minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K / Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 7 1800X / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-4790K / Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 7 1800X / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB OR AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB OR AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60GB available space

60GB available space Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Armored Core 6 recommended PC specs

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 / Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-7700 / Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

If you can only meet the minimum requirements, you'll likely have to turn your graphics settings down and lower your framerate cap. With that said, the game will still be playable.

Can my PC run Armored Core 6?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Not sure if your PC is ready for Armored Core 6? There's a very quick way to check, and all it requires is a few clicks. Follow the steps below to find out what hardware you've got in your rig so you can compare it against the game's minimum and recommended specs.

1. Click the Windows button on your taskbar.

2. Type dxdiag into the search bar that appears.

3. Click dxdiag to see your PC's specifications.

4. Select the System tab to see your CPU, memory, and Windows version.

5. Click on Display tab for GPU details.

You'll also want to check if you've got enough storage space for the game, which you can do by doing the following:

1. First, open the File Explorer app.

2. On the left side, select This PC.

3. Here, you can look at the amount of available space the drive you're going to use has.

If you need to clear up some space, a good way to do so is uninstalling games you haven't played in a long time. Deleting large files like videos that you don't need helps a lot, too.

Can my gaming handheld run Armored Core 6?

(Image credit: FromSoftware )

How about the game's performance on handheld gaming PCs? Based on the minimum and recommended specs that Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have listed for Armored Core 6, we expect that it will run quite well on both the ASUS ROG Ally and the AYANEO 2S since those systems exceed its requirements.

The game will likely perform a bit worse on the weaker, but more affordable Steam Deck, but it should still be very playable. In fact, in an interview, Producer Yasunori Ogura said that Armored Core 6 will be "fully supported" on Steam Deck.

“Obviously seeing how well Elden Ring performed on the Steam Deck, we were very happy, and we wanted to at least create that as a baseline going forward for this handheld,” said Ogura. "So it is fully supported for Steam Deck…we just want to reassure players that it will be fully supported.”

How to upgrade my computer's GPU to play Armored Core 6

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Swapping out older components in your PC for new ones can be a daunting, intimidating task for folks that haven't done it before, especially since it's not exactly the simplest process. However, with some proper guidance, we believe you'll find it to be easier than it seems.

If you're in need of some step-by-step instructions with lots of pictures showing you exactly what you need to do to add a new GPU, for example, check out our guide on how to install a new graphics card in your PC. We also have a full guide on how to build your own PC as well, if you have other components to upgrade.

Ready to touch down on Rubicon 3?

The ashen, war-torn world of Rubicon 3 has plenty of tantalizing contracts ripe for the picking for an Armored Core pilot like you, but before you touch down on its surface, it's important to make sure your gaming PC is up to snuff. With the information in the above sections, you can easily do just that.

Note that Armored Core 6 is available for preorder now, and is slated to launch on August 25. In addition to coming to Windows PC through Steam, the game is releasing on Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 as well. It's expected to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2023, and we can't wait to jump in.