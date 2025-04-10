Atomfall finally fixes the audio bug that almost made me quit
Rebellion have announced the fix as well as working on future updates
Atomfall launched on March 27, and I jumped in on day one through Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, my excitement was short-lived as I encountered a frustrating audio bug on Xbox right from the start.
While I managed to mitigate the issue using a workaround, it wasn’t a perfect solution. I still had to completely dashboard the game multiple times just to restore sound during my playthrough. If, like me, you took a break from the game because of this problem, there's good news: the bug has now been fixed.
"An update is now available which addresses the audio outage issue in Atomfall"
An update is now available which addresses the audio outage issue in AtomfallWe continue to work on future updateshttps://t.co/LDMOiI4ojn pic.twitter.com/yfXIwEZ6W3April 10, 2025
The issue — where the audio would cut out whenever the game autosaved or upon entering a bunker — has been resolved in a hotfix released today. Rebellion’s official website, offers sparse details, simply stating:
10th April 2025 - Hotfix
- Resolved issues with audio dropping out
On social media, Atomfall’s official accounts added, "We continue to work on future updates."
Better late than never I guess?
To be honest, this bug was a real detriment to my experience, especially when it cut out during a pivotal ending scene.
I was tempted to put the game down entirely at multiple points, but I knew if I did, I might never return.
I pushed through because I genuinely loved the game’s lore, its local setting, and, oddly enough, its ability to make me crave Cornish pasties. Atomfall has so much to offer, but I do wish it hadn’t launched with such a frustrating bug on Xbox.
Still, I’m optimistic about the future. I’ll definitely return for the DLC and look forward to seeing where Rebellion takes this promising new IP.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.