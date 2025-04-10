Atomfall finally fixes the audio bug that almost made me quit

Atomfall launched on March 27, and I jumped in on day one through Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, my excitement was short-lived as I encountered a frustrating audio bug on Xbox right from the start.



While I managed to mitigate the issue using a workaround, it wasn’t a perfect solution. I still had to completely dashboard the game multiple times just to restore sound during my playthrough. If, like me, you took a break from the game because of this problem, there's good news: the bug has now been fixed.

An update is now available which addresses the audio outage issue in AtomfallWe continue to work on future updateshttps://t.co/LDMOiI4ojn pic.twitter.com/yfXIwEZ6W3April 10, 2025

The issue — where the audio would cut out whenever the game autosaved or upon entering a bunker — has been resolved in a hotfix released today. Rebellion’s official website, offers sparse details, simply stating:



10th April 2025 - Hotfix

Resolved issues with audio dropping out

On social media, Atomfall’s official accounts added, "We continue to work on future updates."

Better late than never I guess?

To be honest, this bug was a real detriment to my experience, especially when it cut out during a pivotal ending scene.



I was tempted to put the game down entirely at multiple points, but I knew if I did, I might never return.



I pushed through because I genuinely loved the game’s lore, its local setting, and, oddly enough, its ability to make me crave Cornish pasties. Atomfall has so much to offer, but I do wish it hadn’t launched with such a frustrating bug on Xbox.

Still, I’m optimistic about the future. I’ll definitely return for the DLC and look forward to seeing where Rebellion takes this promising new IP.