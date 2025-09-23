Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora first launched in December 2023. Set in James Cameron’s Avatar universe, the first-person adventure takes place on the Western Frontier, a region of Pandora that hasn’t appeared in the films.

The story begins around the same time as the first movie. You play as a Na’vi child who was taken from their clan and raised by the Resource Development Administration (RDA). After years in cryosleep, you awaken to a world at war and must reconnect with your heritage while resisting the RDA’s exploitation.

Since release, the game has received three major updates and two story packs. Ubisoft has steadily expanded the experience with new regions, clans, and gameplay improvements.

The journey isn’t over yet, though. Another major update is coming later this year on December 5, 2025. Later on, a new expansion tied to the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash, From the Ashes, launches on December 19, 2025.

Community response and the third-person mode

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 3rd-Person Update - YouTube Watch On

There’s been overwhelming excitement from die-hard fans who can’t wait to dive into New Game+. The mode arrives alongside the long-awaited third-person update, and players are thrilled. One fan (u/ironalienvb) on r/FrontiersOfPandora wrote, “I’m so glad one of my favorite games ever will get a new game+ as well as 3rd person mode, I’ve been waiting for those for a long time. Best reaction I’ve ever had after opening up Reddit. Also there’s the new movie, I can’t wait.”

Many others shared similar reactions, celebrating the fact that Ubisoft is adding both features at no extra cost. Fans on the subreddit summed up the mood with simple bursts of excitement like “WHAT OMG” and “Thank fck.”*

I’m a big fan of games that keep on giving, especially well into their lifecycle. Shoutout to No Man’s Sky. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora seems to be following that path. Instead of rushing to make an entirely new game to coincide with the upcoming Avatar film, Ubisoft is delivering a substantial expansion that builds on what’s already there. It’s a move that’s resonating with players and keeping momentum alive two years after launch.

The state of the game and Ubisoft’s support

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Image credit: Ubisoft)

After its initial release in December 2023, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment, the game quickly began expanding with a steady stream of updates and story packs.

In April 2024, Ubisoft rolled out Title Update 3.2. This patch introduced a 40 FPS mode for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, among other improvements to the game.

The first major story pack, The Sky Breaker, followed on July 9, 2024. It added the Upper Plains as a new region, complete with a fresh story campaign, side quests, and activities to take on.

Just a few months later, on November 28, 2024, the second story pack, Secrets of the Spires, arrived. Originally scheduled for November 26 but delayed by a last-minute issue, it expanded the game further with the Spires of the Clouded Forest, introducing new biomes and more of Pandora to explore.

Most recently, on April 15, 2025, Ubisoft released Title Update 1.4. This update brought improvements to the Hunter’s Guide, a comic book-style photo mode filter, new ikran patterns, and a range of gameplay tweaks and bug fixes.

Now players are looking ahead to December 2025. A free update on December 5 will add both third-person mode and New Game+, two of the most requested features since launch. Then, on December 19, a brand-new expansion, From the Ashes, will release alongside the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Fans clearly have plenty to look forward to, and the steady stream of updates shows Ubisoft isn’t slowing down. If you haven’t played yet, now might be the perfect time to jump in. Personally, it’s also helped me with gift shopping — my sister adores the Avatar universe, so at least one Christmas present is already sorted.