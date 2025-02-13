Avowed: How to switch from first-person to third-person perspective

Avowed is Obsidian Entertainment's latest and potentially greatest RPG to date (Sorry, New Vegas fans). Set in Eora, you'll navigate through a world of war and scourge as you look to uncover mysteries as the emperor's Envoy. A beautiful RPG covered in detailed landscapes and fantastical armor, you'll most likely want to see every aspect of your person as you take on the Living Lands. So how do you?

Well, if you're like me, you might have used the main menu to switch back and forth for a while before you ever realized there were dedicated buttons for it. Playing on PC, I hit almost every F key, thinking that would do the trick, but nope.

How to switch to third-person on PC, keyboard and mouse

PC Keyboard keybinds (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Simply pressing the "U" key will do the trick. There is no need to hold it down like with a controller. One press will allow you to view that character's body.

How to switch to third person on console, controller

Controller binds (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

When using a controller, you can swap to third-person by holding the Right Stick momentarily. A single click won't work; you must hold it down. Swapping back is the same button press.

What is first person good for?

I'm about to win a face for my blade. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

While this list won't be entirely inclusive, these are my personal favorite uses from the first-person perspective:

Melee Combat - Fighting up close is a visceral experience in Avowed. It's best experienced from the first-person perspective to better gauge range and enemy attacks. With how vital parrying is, being able to see the enemy's movements up close is beneficial for the best parry timing.

- Fighting up close is a visceral experience in Avowed. It's best experienced from the first-person perspective to better gauge range and enemy attacks. With how vital parrying is, being able to see the enemy's movements up close is beneficial for the best parry timing. Visual puzzles - The best line of site on a puzzle is an unburdened one. When in first-person perspective, the middle of the screen is clear of character manifestations. You're more clearly able to see what you need to solve regarding hardcore puzzling.

- The best line of site on a puzzle is an unburdened one. When in first-person perspective, the middle of the screen is clear of character manifestations. You're more clearly able to see what you need to solve regarding hardcore puzzling. Immersion - The best way to immerse yourself into the role of a character you're playing is to witness events from the eyes of said character. Often, in third-person action games with a defined character, you're playing from over the shoulder as a witness to the events. When playing from the first-person, you're witnessing the events as said person instead—allowing for better immersion.

What is third person good for?

Magic missile doesn't quite hit perfectly like DnD. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Again, here is another list of the reasons I find most befitting of adventures for the third-person perspective:

Ranged Combat - Ranged combat is a lot different from melee in Avowed. Getting a better visual of the entire battlefield is more important when tackling danger using ranged combat. Keeping proper spacing from you and other enemies is crucial as you'll most likely be wearing weaker, more stamina and essence efficient armor.

- Ranged combat is a lot different from melee in Avowed. Getting a better visual of the entire battlefield is more important when tackling danger using ranged combat. Keeping proper spacing from you and other enemies is crucial as you'll most likely be wearing weaker, more stamina and essence efficient armor. Platforming - Getting a feel for the distance a character can jump and how they move is always best done from the third-person perspective. While jumping between platforms can be done from first-person, nothing beats having a third-person view to better gauge distance.

- Getting a feel for the distance a character can jump and how they move is always best done from the third-person perspective. While jumping between platforms can be done from first-person, nothing beats having a third-person view to better gauge distance. Glamouring - You want to see that armor; everyone does. You can't see it unless you've got a dedicated room with mirrors or you're watching from over the shoulder. So pan the camera out and take a good long look at that hard-earned booty you're wearing.

Avowed launches on Feb. 18, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam, the Xbox App, and Battle.net. As an Xbox first-party game, the standard edition is included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Anyone preordering the Premium Edition of the game can start playing early on February 13. For more details, consult our Avowed preorder guide.