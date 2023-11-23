Bethesda has launched a Starfield duvet set, so now at least somebody in your bed can see stars

What you need to know

You can now sleep amongst the stars with the Bethesda Starfield Bedding set, available direct from the Bethesda Gear Store.

Prices are $75 for the twin, $90 for queen and $100 for the king size.

Unlike the bed in game, this duvet set does not promise to leave you well rested or give you an XP buff.

Is your name The Galaxy? Because I want to explore every inch of you. This chat-up line and more can be yours with the Bethesda Gear store's latest addition, the Starfield bedding set. It's the perfect way to turn your bedroom into a space-themed sanctuary, where even your dreams are set in a galaxy far, far away. Just remember, no one can hear you snore in space.



All nerdy jokes aside, it's actually a really nice-looking set of bedding, and it matches the other Starfield merchandise perfectly. You can have a full look at the set on the Bethesda Gear Store but it'll set you back a pretty penny. Or should that be cred stick? Costing $75 for the twin, $90 for queen and $100 for the king size.

Unfortunately for Starfield fans, this bed set doesn't guarantee you a 'well-rested' buff of increased XP for your day after sleeping in it, or even the 'Emotional Security' buff for sleeping with someone in it. Perhaps then it would be easier to stomach the price, but if you really love Starfield this makes a great companion for all of the other merchandise which also so far has been stellar quality.



Speaking of which? The Starfield Constellation Edition is still on sale right now at Walmart. So you can wear your Starfield watch while lying in your Starfield bed playing Starfield. Time in the real world is just a distraction from exploring the virtual cosmos.

Starfield: Constellation Edition | was $299.99 now $250 at Walmart



A truly impeccable Collectors Edition which gets you Starfield on your chosen platform in Steelbook case, Limited Edition Chronomark Watch, Constellation Patch, Credit Stick etched with digital game code, Shattered Space Story Expansion, Constellation Skin Pack, Digital Artbook, Official Soundtrack and Old Mars Skin Pack. Back in stock and on SALE for the first time.



PC Edition | Xbox Edition



👍Price check: $299.99 at Best Buy (when in stock)

😍Unboxing: Starfield Constellation Edition unpacked

"I actually already own a bunch of Starfield-themed items, or rather, I purchased them for my other half. I can confirm that everything so far, from the Xbox Starfield wrap to the Starfield controller and headset, has been of amazing quality — the Constellation Edition is no different, as reported by our writer, Michael. Bethesda knows how to craft quality gaming merchandise, so while it may be a bit pricey, you definitely get what you pay for. Unfortunately, I can't report on the bed set as it's not available in the UK. But, if you do decide to buy it, let us know if you can make it through bedtime without at least one Uranus joke.