BlizzCon is returning for November 2023

What you need to know

The last in-person BlizzCon was held in 2019.

Since then, BlizzCon has not been held fully outside of a limited online show in 2021.

BlizzCon is returning in November, with ticket information coming next month.

It's been a long last couple of years, but Blizzard Entertainment's annual in-person celebration is finally returning.

Blizzard shared on Wednesday that BlizzCon is being held across November 3 and 4 later in 2023. This marks the first time the event has been held at full scale with in-person attendance since BlizzCon 2019.

"Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great–a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship," the press release (opens in new tab) reads. "Whether you’re coming to hang out with friends you only ever get to see online, celebrating epic moments in the games we love, exploring what’s on offer in the convention center halls, or eager to learn what’s next for our universes, BlizzCon is being created for you. It’s the community that has always made this event so special, and we can’t wait to see you all again."

More information is slated to arrive in June regarding ticket prices and the cosplay competition.

The pandemic caused plans for BlizzCon in 2020 to fall through, with a limited "BlizzConline" held in 2021. The company then confirmed that a show wouldn't be held in 2022, as Blizzard was embroiled in controversy due to the lawsuits against Activision Blizzard. "Whatever the event looks like in the future, we also need to ensure that it feels as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible," the company said at the time. In 2022, Blizzard then announced plans for a 2023 return.

This news comes on the back of the recent news that Overwatch 2 won't get a PvE story mode like originally planned, with specific PvE content coming on a seasonal basis. Blizzard is also looking to launch the widely-anticipated Diablo 4 on June 6, 2023.

Windows Central's take

I'm not expecting this BlizzCon to be as packed with news as BlizzCon 2019, which saw the announcement of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. It'll also likely be too soon to learn about a full-fledged expansion for Diablo 4. That said, it's entirely possible we get a peak at smaller-scale updates for Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and World of Warcraft.

(opens in new tab) Diablo 4



This game is the next big title from Blizzard Entertainment, and it sees the return of the Demoness Lilith and the angel Inarius, which means the story is looking bleak for humanity.



Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)| Battle.net (PC) (opens in new tab)