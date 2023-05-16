Overwatch 2 cancels promised co-op PvE mode, will be worked into live service

What you need to know

In a new Overwatch 2 developer livestream, Blizzard announced that its originally planned PvE campaign mode with hero talents and long-term progression has been cancelled.

Instead, the studio plans to incorporate various forms of "canon and very not canon" co-op content into Overwatch 2's live service roadmap.

The first batch of PvE co-op story missions is scheduled to become available in Overwatch 2 Season 6, which is expected to begin on August 15, 2023.

Game Director Aaron Keller says that by releasing co-op content this way, players can look forward to it "more often, and with more variety than we had originally announced."

In a new livestream about the future of Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it has cancelled its original plans for a co-op PvE mode with hero talent trees, long-term progression, Hero Missions, and other features. Instead, the studio plans to incorporate pieces of co-op content into its live service offerings over time.

"We can't deliver on that original vision for PvE that was shown in 2019," said Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss during the stream. "So what that means is that we won't be delivering that dedicated hero mode with talent trees, that long-term progression...those things just aren't in our plans anymore."

"We know that this is going to be disappointing for many people," Neuss continued. "To be perfectly honest, it's been really difficult for many of us ... a lot of folks on the team have poured their heart and soul into that stuff."

The news comes as a complete shock to many fans, as the dedicated Overwatch 2 PvE campaign was one of the main appeals of the shift from the first Overwatch to its sequel. Notably, co-op content is still on the way, though it will look different than what the developers had planned originally.

"Going forward though, rather than doing a big one-time PvE release and rather than pouring all of our efforts into these singular PvE releases, we're planning to make co-op experiences and co-op gameplay just part of our live roadmap," said Game Director Aaron Keller. "We want you to be able to experience it more often, and with more variety than we had originally announced."

A new roadmap from Blizzard confirms that the first set of PvE story missions is scheduled to come in Overwatch 2 Season 6, which is expected to begin on August 15. Keller says that there will be both "canon" and "very not canon" missions in the future, with the developers aiming to give themselves "flexibility to explore the universe of Overwatch and its cast of heroes and villains as well as just try new things."