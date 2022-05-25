Call of Duty Endowment partners with Twitter for first ever in-game charity race

What you need to know

The Call of Duty Endowment was created in 2010 to provide support for veterans by helping to place them in meaningful careers.

The Endowment reached its goal of placing 100,000 veterans with employment two years ahead of schedule.

Activision Blizzard has committed an additional $30 million to further support the Call of Duty Endowment over the next five years.

The Call of Duty Endowment has partnered with Twitter to create the first in-game charity race

Players can help earn $1 for every 10 virtual kilometers run in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific from May 26 to June 3.

In May, The Call of Duty Endowment announced that the organization had successfully placed 100,000 veterans in high-quality job settings nearly two years ahead of schedule. Following that announcement, Activision Blizzard committed another $30 million over a five-year term to continue supporting the Endowment. Today, Activision Blizzard and The Call of Duty Endowment have partnered with Twitter to host a first-of-its-kind in-game charity race in Warzone Pacific.

Beginning May 26 and continuing through June 3, players will have the opportunity to help unlock an additional $1 million in funding for The Call of Duty Endowment by participating in the Call of Duty Veteruns event.

"We always look to engage our players in new ways, and working with the Endowment allows us to give our fans the opportunity to do something that is both fun and impactful," said Activision Blizzard CMO, Fernando Machado. "This is an event we are all excited for and can't wait to see the enthusiasm in the community as they race to hit the top of the leaderboards for a great cause."

For every 10 virtual kilometers run on-foot in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, Activision Blizzard will allocate $1 to the Call of Duty Endowment, up to a maximum of 10 virtual kilometers. That $10 per player will then become part of a larger $1 million total donation. For their participation, players will be rewarded with in-game calling cards including a bronze calling card for running 25 virtual kilometers, silver after running 50 virtual kilometers, and legendary gold after running 100 virtual kilometers.

"We are thrilled to see Activision Blizzard and its iconic franchises lean into Twitter Next to create a unique experience for the ever-growing gaming community on the platform, while encouraging players to support such an honorable cause." said Robin Wheeler, VP of Twitter Client Solutions.

Players will also have the ability to opt-in for the Call of Duty Veteruns leaderboard and can compete to be one of the top 100 players who run the furthest during the course of the event. On Twitter, players will be able to tweet the @CallofDuty Twitter account with their Activision ID and the hashtag #CODVeteruns100K to receive a personalized report to show off their participation in the event.