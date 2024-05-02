Call of Duty leaks detail possible crossovers with 'Fallout,' 'Gundam,' and 'The Crow' in the works for MW3 Season 4

What you need to know

Call of Duty is the multi-billion-dollar first-person shooter franchise from Activision that typically releases a new premium title annually.

The games receive 6 bi-monthly updates following launch that add additional content like operator bundles, battle passes, and in-game events featuring crossovers with popular franchises.

Twitter account @CODWarfareForum shared a post with a screenshot of code from Call of Duty following the most recent Season 3 Reloaded update that indicates crossover events with Fallout, Gundam, and The Crow could be part of Season 4.

Season 4 is expected to land in early June, and will likely also include a reveal for 2024's Call of Duty installment, developed by Treyarch and rumored to be Black Ops set in the Gulf War.

Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 have both been on a crossover bender for the last couple of years, and it looks like data miners have uncovered three more coming with the Season 4 update in June.

Twitter account @CODWarfareForum has shared a screenshot of code discovered by data miners following the Season 3 Reloaded patch that point to potential new crossovers with Gundam, Fallout, and The Crow.

Season 4 bring the following #MWIII #Season4GUNDAM CROSS OVERFALLOUT CROSS OVERTHE CROW CROSS OVER

Activision's Call of Duty and Bethesda's Fallout may seem like an unlike duo, but Microsoft owns both publishers following the closing of the Activision Blizzard King acquisition in late 2023. Fallout has also seen an intense resurgence in player interest following the success of the recently released Fallout TV series adapted by Amazon's Prime Video service.

As for The Crow, the original 1994 movie starring Brandon Lee is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary re-release in theaters around the time that Call of Duty's Season 4 is set to start. However, the crossover is likely meant to promote the remake, starring Bill Skarsgard, which is set for release later this summer. Call of Duty has previously held events to tie in with movie releases, including bundles featuring Godzilla, King Kong, and characters from Dune.

A juggernaut suited up in Warhammer 40K armor in Modern Warfare 3. (Image credit: Activision)

Crossover events with Call of Duty typically entail a week-long event where players can unlock in-game rewards by earning XP across Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer modes. The events also include Operator bundles available for purchase individually.

However, a recent crossover event with the Warhammer 40K franchise opted to add an armored skin for the Juggernaut kill streak as opposed to having an operator wearing full Warhammer armor on the battlefield the entire match. We could see something similar with the Fallout and Gundam crossovers, where a Juggernaut skin is suited up with Fallout's Power Armor or a Gundam mech.

Or, we could just straight up see a pip-boy operator standing alongside a Gundam and Eric Draven because it's Call of Duty and things have gotten real weird out here, lately.

Microsoft's big Xbox event in June comes with a [redacted] Direct event right after, which many expect to be Call of Duty Black Ops set in the Gulf War. The next Black Ops, developed by Treyarch, is expected to take place during the Gulf War, and will mark one of the franchise's longest development cycles to date.