Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 global release schedule — Here's when you can play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is the blockbuster follow up to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot by Infinity Ward.

The full release is scheduled to roll out regionally, but Infinity Ward is advising players against region hopping to gain earlier access.

Players who preordered had access to Campaign as early as Oct. 20, but multiplayer and special ops modes were not yet available until the full release on Oct. 28.

There are crisp fall leaves on the ground, a chill in the air, and the smell of pumpkin flavored everything all around which means it's time for the annual installment of Call of Duty to officially drop. This year's blockbuster first person shooter entry to the franchise is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a direct sequel to 2019's reboot of the insanely popular Modern Warfare series that originally gripped players as far back as 2007. It's a complicated history, and the launch of Modern Warfare 2 has had an equally complicated schedule. Originally designated to be released on Oct. 28, a preorder promotion eventually led to early access of the campaign beginning on Oct. 20.

While early access covered campaign, it still left players locked out of Multiplayer and Special Ops modes. Those who didn't preorder will gain access to the game in its entirety during the launch period. The rollout period for the full launch is a bit of a complicated schedule, however, with consoles seeing a regional roll out while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC players will gain access all at once. Xbox players to the west of the US will see regional rollouts beginning at 4AM PT on Oct. 27. If you were considering a last-minute vacation destination to New Zealand to be able to access multiplayer early, however, Infinity Ward has strictly warned against region hopping and players have even seen their accounts disabled for trying to do so.

Console players based in the United States and PC players alike will see a simultaneous roll out with access to the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 going live at 12AM ET on Oct. 28. Here's how that translates to other time zones across the globe:

Sydney : 15:00AEDT

: Tokyo: 13:00 JST

Seoul: 13:00 KST

Berlin: 6:00 CEST

Stockholm: 6:00 CEST

London: 5:00 GMT

Sao Paulo: 1:00 BRT

New York: 00:00 EDT

Quebec City: 00:00 EDT

Mexico City: 23:00 CDT (Oct. 27)

Los Angeles: 21:00PDt (Oct. 27)

This rollout will begin the pre-season period of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as players have time to jump into the campaign, the co-operative special ops mode with a friend, or squad up for some PvP multiplayer. Players will want to level up those weapons, grind out their favorite camos, and prepare for the launch of Season 1 which will include the official release of Warzone 2.0, the follow up to the free to play battle royale tie in that reinvigorated Call of Duty's success following the release of Modern Warfare (2019).