Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — List of bugs and launch issues

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here, and while millions players are jumping in across the multiplayer and campaign, there are some issues that a few players are encountering as they're trying to play.

We're keeping track of these issues as we verify that players are running into different problems, as well as responses from teams at lead developer Infinity Ward and the supporting studios on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Here's the list of bugs and launch issues in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that we've found so far.

List of bugs and launch issues in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Unfortunately, the reality is that due to how large and complicated games have become, more often than not, the release of a big game will see a fair few bugs. This is especially true for multiplayer titles, which have to contend with possible networking and matchmaking issues around the world.

- Server Problems

Details: You might have issues trying to find matches, or get an unspecified error and return to the lobby.

Solution: Because the game's multiplayer opened up on Nov. 28, 2022, so many players trying to play together may be causing some server issues. This problem will likely clear up in the next few days.

- Parties Crashing

Details: Your game might suddenly crash when playing together online in a party.

Nov. 28, 2022: Infinity Ward confirmed via Twitter (opens in new tab) that the team is aware of this issue, and is currently investigating the problem.

- Audio Errors

Details: You might suddenly stop hearing game audio for a seemingly-random amount of time. This issue seems particularly prevalent on the PS4 version of the game.

Nov. 28, 2022: As shared on Twitter (opens in new tab), Infinity Ward has received reports of this problem, and is currently looking into it.

- Driver Stability

Details: When playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC, you might have issues getting the game to start.

Solution: Beenox, the studio that is handling the PC port of the game, has confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab) that there are known issues with NVIDIA drivers 526.47. For now, PC players using NVIDIA graphics cards are recommended to keep on using the 516.59 or 522.25 drivers.

Teething pains

Some issues are expected at the launch of any big multiplayer game, so be sure to keep an eye on this page and official sources, as it's fair to expect most of the major problems will be cleared up shortly after the game's widespread launch.

All editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are now currently available across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4.