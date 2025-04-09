This is set to become one of the rarest skins in Call of Duty right now, because there's no guarantee you can get it.

The return of Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone has brought with it the aptly titled "Return to Verdansk" limited time event, with some nice rewards.

The ultimate chase is the Trailblazer Operator skin for Caine. Unlike some past events since the drop of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and its integration with Warzone, this is far from a guaranteed reward.

Getting it relies purely on RNG, and all signs point to it having a pretty low drop rate. As such, there's no guarantee you can get it at all before the event ends next week.

Fortunately, you can increase your odds, whether you're a solo player or in a group. I haven't acquired it yet, but I'm doing a run, which I'll detail for solo players as much as I can to give myself the best chance in the time I have.

So, here's what you can do to try and give yourself the best chance at getting it.

Always play Battle Royale Casual mode in Warzone

Here I am dropping in for another solo run. Spoiler alert: I didn't get the skin. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The essential step in trying to maximize your chances of getting the Trailblazer skin is to play in Battle Royale Casual mode. Whether in a group or solo, if you're interested in speed and maximizing your chances, this is the mode to play.

That's because in a regular match, you'll be with 149 other real players. In Battle Royale Casual, you'll be with about 120 or so bots. They'll shoot back, but they're a lot less difficult to despatch if you need to than real players.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Getting the skin requires opening the event safes that are dotted around the map. It's such a rare drop that you'll need to open a lot of safes. Less real players means more chance of opening them, especially since the bot players aren't going to be.

Casual mode is also the fastest way to hit all the location-specific safe rewards. It's not said you need them all before you can get the Trailblazer skin, but it certainly doesn't hurt.

In a group, divide and conquer, because only one player needs to find it

In a group, the more of the map you can cover at the same time, the better. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're in a group, you can hit many more safes in a short amount of time than if you're solo. In this case, by group, I mean a group of people you know, rather than random matchmaking.

That's because you'll need to co-ordinate, divide, and conquer. With less real players to worry about you can hit different POIs on the map individually opening as many of the safes as you can. Four people, four POIs, maximum return on your time.

This is because only one player in your group needs to find the "Golden Safe" for everyone to be awarded the skin. The safe isn't actually gold, it looks the same as the rest, but when you open the right one it'll shimmer gold.

For example, one of you can head to Stadium, one to Hospital, one to Superstore, and one to Prison. The more ground you can cover in a single match, the more chance you have of getting the prize.

An easy run for solo players

I start my solo runs at the Buy Station in the middle of the Hills district. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There may well be other runs out there that are as fast, or faster than this, and if so, please drop it into the comments and share the knowledge. But playing solo, I'm doing my safe runs in Hills.

This is because in the space of about two minutes (minus loading in time) it's possible to hit up to four safes, before backing out of the match, and loading in to do it again. The old save and quit method you may have tried on looter shooters over the years.

Not all of the safes in this run spawn in all of the time, but usually there's at least three, fewer than that on rare occasions in my experience.

This is my solo run, for more often than not four safes, in about two minutes with minimal effort. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To start, you want to drop on the Buy Station in the middle of the ring of buildings in Hills. This is the safe that will spawn the most often, and it'll be just behind the Buy Station, to the left of the downed helicopter.

Open this, and if you need to continue, immediately start running south-west. The next location is at the Buy Station at the top of the hill by the stone monument.

To run faster, equip your melee weapon, but most of the time there's a vehicle on the way you can grab to move quicker. The safe will be on your left by the wall as you approach the Buy Station.

The next location isn't far away, keep heading straight away from the Buy Station and into the parking lot, where there is often a helicopter. As you come down the steps, the safe will be at the bottom if it has spawned in.

Now keep running in the same direction and as you come over the hill there will be a couple of trucks in front of you across the road. The safe will be to their left, and if it's spawned, you'll see it as you come down the hill.

Image 1 of 4 The first safe on the run by the downed helicopter. (Image credit: Windows Central) The second safe at the top of the hill by the Buy Station and the large stone monument. (Image credit: Windows Central) The third safe is by the stairs between safe two and the parking lot, where there may also be a helicopter. (Image credit: Windows Central) The last safe on the run is towards the edge of the map to the left of some trucks. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If, when you drop in, the first safe by the downed helicopter hasn't spawned in, my advice is to back out and go again. If this one hasn't spawned, in my experience, as many as two of the others won't have either.

Naturally, this isn't as efficient as playing in a group, but I can comfortably open around 70–80 safes per hour just running this over and over again. When it's a pure numbers game, quantity matters, and this run is super simple.

Keep an eye on the left of the screen also, as I believe that if someone else gets the skin you'll be notified, in which case, back out, and go again.

As I've said, there's no guarantee it will work, and you'll actually get the rewards, it's a pure RNG game. But on my own, I feel like I'm opening safes more efficiently doing this run than anywhere else on the map.

If you have any alternative tactics, be sure to drop them into the comments below!