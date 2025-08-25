A special Mirror Edition of Clair Obscur is now available for preorder.

Expeditioners, I have good news! A special edition of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is currently up for preorder exclusively at Amazon for $59.99 — that's basically the cost of a AAA game, but with some extra goodies thrown in.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Mirror Edition is available for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5). It comes with the full base game on a disc, an exclusive tuckbox for the game case featuring Renoir, an exclusive Steelbook depicting Verso and Alicia, and three character art cards out of 10 possible cards.

The Amazon listing says it releases December 31, 2025, but it seems like this is just a placeholder implying that the Mirror Edition will release sometime before the end of the year.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Mirror Edition (Xbox Series X): $59.99 at Amazon The Mirror Edition is available in either the Xbox Series X or PS5 version. In addition to the base game, this purchase gives you art cards, an exclusive tuckbox, and an exclusive steelbook.



✅ Perfect for: People who want a physical copy of the game and collectibles. ❌ Avoid if: You didn't like Clair Obscur. 👉 See at: Amazon.com Read more ▼

Collectibles for people who missed out on the Collector's Edition

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Mirror Edition comes with a tuckbook, steelbook, and art cards. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Like many of you, I didn't know what to expect when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launched earlier this year. But as I've previously written, it only took me playing through the game's intro to realize I was hooked. And as my colleague said in his Clair Obscur review, "Sandfall Interactive's debut RPG is a certified banger."

It was Clair Obscur's gorgeous art style, haunting music, and opening cinematic that sucked me in at first, but it was the intriguing plot and ridiculously satisfying turn-based combat with real-time actions that kept me glued to my controller.

It's seriously been a long time since a game captured my attention like this. I ended up beating it back in May, but I've frequently thought about diving back in and experiencing the adventure again. This Mirror Edition could be the perfect opportunity for that.

The Collector's Edition sold out months ago, and is no longer available. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Now, if you've been paying attention to this RPG since it first launched, then you know that there was also an awesome $150 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Collector's Edition at launch.

This came with the base game, DLC character outfits, a SteelBook depicting Gustave, Maelle, and the Paintress, an artbook, and a 20.3cm Monolith Music Box statuette. Unfortunately, this limited Collector's Edition sold out relatively quickly and is no longer available.

I'd personally love to get my hands on that Monolith statue and the artbook, but outside of spending a bunch of money on second-hand options, there's no way I'll get my hands on these at a decent price at this point.

Clair Obscur is a fantastic game that I recommend to everyone. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Mirror Edition doesn't have a cool statue like the Collector's Edition did, but it's also far more affordable while still giving buyers some beautiful items to display.

Plus, it's only $10 more than the base game, making it so you're basically only paying the price of a typical AAA game to get this special edition with extra goodies. That's not bad at all.

Well, I've got to go and claim one of these preorders for myself. See ya.