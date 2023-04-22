Dead Island 2: How to fast travel

Dead Island 2's "Hell-A" is quite a large city, and within it, there are 10 full zones to explore and complete quests in. Getting between these areas can take quite awhile on foot, though, especially since you'll often have to deal with crowds of the undead along the way. Therefore, using fast travel to get around is highly recommended, as it allows you to avoid this problem completely.

In this quick guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about fast travel in Dead Island 2. This includes how to unlock fast travel, as well as how to use it.

How to unlock and use fast travel in Dead Island 2

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Fast traveling in Dead Island 2 is very easy, though you won't gain the ability to do it until the halfway point of the game's campaign. Therefore, you may want to focus on main story progression for awhile before trying to tackle side quests, as using fast travel for them later will save you a lot of time.

Here's what you have to do in order to fast travel:

To unlock fast travel, play through Dead Island 2 until you reach Venice Beach and complete The Red Mist quest. Once the quest is done, look for red maps of Los Angeles in safe zones. Once you find one of these maps, interact with it to bring up the fast travel menu. Next, select the location you want to fast travel to. When prompted to confirm your fast travel, select Yes.

Note that fast traveling in Dead Island 2 doesn't cost any resources, so don't worry about having to pay a cash fee to get around quicker. It's also worth mentioning that you can choose between arriving at a location during the day or night when fast traveling. By exploring locations at both times of day, you might find additional items and quests to complete.

Dead Island 2 is available now, and it's easily one of the best Xbox games available if you love zombies. With its addicting and satisfying melee combat, clever level design, hilarious B movie-tier writing, and goretastic presentation, it's sure to delight action horror fans.