Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to start Season of Defiance and get its Seasonal Artifact

Destiny 2's new Lightfall expansion is finally here, taking players to the neon-drenched Neptunian city of Neomuna. There, Guardians need to protect a paracausal object connected to the Traveler called The Veil, while also defending the city from Emperor Calus, his Cabal Shadow Legion, and the Darkness-wielding Tormentors. However, the war with the Witness and its forces is being fought on two fronts, as while the battle for Neomuna rages, the Shadow Legion has also begun to invade Earth.

To stop the Cabal from spreading throughout the European Dead Zone, players need to begin the Destiny 2: Lightfall Season of Defiance (Season 20) campaign. Here's a quick guide on how to do just that, while also getting access to its Seasonal Artifact that players can use to acquire valuable gameplay perks.

How to start the Season of Defiance campaign

(Image credit: Windows Central)

To begin Season of Defiance's main questline, you'll first need to complete the opening mission of the Lightfall campaign. You'll be prompted to do this as soon as you boot up Destiny 2 with the Lightfall expansion purchased, but if you want to start it at a later time, you can do so by selecting Neptune on the Director screen.

Once you do this, you'll need to speak with Nimbus at the Striders' Gate landing zone on Neomuna. They'll tell you that an object called the Ascendant Scepter — Season 20's Seasonal Artifact — came for you at the nearby Vanguard holoprojector, along with a message from Mara Sov, the Queen of the Awoken. Pick it up to obtain the Seasonal Artifact, then go speak to Mara Sov at the projector. You'll then be prompted to travel to the Farm social space in the EDZ and speak with her in person there. Once you do, you'll start the Season of Defiance questline and can play Season 20's seasonal activity, Defiant Battlegrounds.

Note that once you acquire the Seasonal Artifact, you can begin unlocking the perks on its 5x5 grid by earning XP and leveling it up. Unlike previous seasons, these perks are always active and don't need to be equipped as armor mods. For a full list of available perks, check out this Bungie blog post that includes one.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. New to Destiny and looking for some tips before you jump in? Don't miss our Destiny 2 beginner's guide.