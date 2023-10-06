EA Sports FC 24 Pepsi Promo: How to redeem codes for in-game rewards

EA Sports FC 24 is officially out, and while it remains one of the best soccer simulators on the market, EA Sports is ready to keep rewarding fans. Recently, Electronic Arts and Pepsi announced a partnership that gives fans exclusive in-game rewards for various modes found in EA Sports FC 24 if they purchase specially marked Pepsi products.

For those who might be wondering how to get their hands on the in-game rewards, it's a pretty simple process. However, if you're having trouble, here's how to redeem the Pepsi EA Sports FC 24 codes.

How to Redeem EA Sports FC 24 Pepsi Promo Codes

Before explaining how to redeem the codes, it's important to note that this is a pretty restrictive promotion. Currently, the promo is only available in the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Netherlands, and Norway. So if you're outside of these countries, you won't be able to take part.

If you happen to find yourself in one of those five countries and with some Pepsi drinks, however, then here's how to redeem the codes found on select cans and bottles:

Scan the QR code located on the Pepsi bottles that have EA Sports FC 24-themed designs on them. Navigate to Pepsi's website. Type in your EA FC 24 username and password to link your Pepsi and EA account. Redeem the code found on the bottle or can. After successfully redeeming, the rewards can be found in the in-game store in EA Sports FC 24.

What rewards are available?

The Pepsi promo rewards give players a variety of items for EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team mode. Specifically, players will be able to receive up to 10 free Ultimate Team Packs, which include one untradeable gold player item rated 75 or higher, as well as one of several vanity items, including:

'Thirsty For More' Home Kit

'Thirsty For More' Away Kit

'Thirsty For More' 3rd Kit

'Pepsi Retro' Home Kit

'Pepsi Retro' Away Kit

'Pepsi Retro' 3rd Kit

Vini Jr. TIFO

Leah Williamson TIFO

'Thirsty For More' Stadium Theme

'Thirsty For More' Background TIFO