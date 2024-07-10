Elden Ring's Let Me Solo Her ascends to Let Me Solo Them in the DLC after beating Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss in a flawless no-hit run

After ending a two-year long campaign of slaying the infamously difficult Malenia boss thousands of times in Elden Ring, widely beloved jolly cooperator Let Me Solo Her briefly explored a new career of killing Messmer the Impaler as Let Me Solo Him in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Now, though, the Jarnished champion has reached his final form: Let Me Solo Them.

Disclaimer Spoilers for the final boss of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree follow.

Let Me Solo Them — AKA, Klein Tsuboi (a moniker adopted from Sword Art Online) — uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel Tuesday evening in which he defeats Shadow of the Erdtree's Promised Consort Radahn final boss for a host player without taking a single point of damage.

Beating Radahn at all is a tremendous accomplishment in and of itself; the boss fight has been widely criticized by even the best Elden Ring players for its breakneck pacing and having an infamous three-hit combo you can't dodge without frame-perfect timing, a talisman that gives backsteps iframes, or being at one of the boss' flanks when it starts. Beating him hitless is an even grander feat. Let Me Solo Them, though, has attained the ultimate achievement: flawlessly defeating Radahn — a boss that's already a wall of 46,134 HP — while Elden Ring's co-op scaling stacked 50% more hitpoints on top of his base health. Put simply, the bout is absolute cinema, and you can watch it via the embed below:

[Elden Ring] Let me solo them - YouTube Watch On

Wearing nothing but a Fell Omen Cloak and his iconic Jar helmet, Let Me Solo Them kept his equipped weight down to Light Load levels, giving him access to the most evasive dodge in the game — something that helps a lot when trying to avoid Radahn's speedy and lethal melee combos. What really came in clutch, though, was his weapon of choice: the Antspur Rapier, a powerful Thrusting Sword from the base game you can get from a hostile NPC outside The Shaded Castle in Altus Plateau.

The Antspur Rapier is one of the few weapons that intrinsically builds up a status effect — Scarlet Rot, in this case — but is also infusable. This means you can upgrade it so it inflicts other statuses like Bleed, Frostbite, or Poison at the same time it's building Scarlet Rot, and since all of these deal damage based on HP bar percentages instead of raw numbers, they're some of the best Elden Ring weapons to use against bosses like Radahn that have tons of health.

This fact, along with Radahn's weakness to most of these statuses as well as the Antspur Rapier's quick poking attacks, made it an exceptional choice for Let Me Solo Them in this takedown. He used a Blood-infused Antspur Rapier in the first phase to rip off huge chunks of the boss' HP before swapping over to Cold and Poison ones in phase two, weakening Radahn with Frostbite before applying both Poison and Scarlet Rot to him to drain his health bar.

The five-minute kill is truly a sight to behold, and the cherry on top is the fact the boss collapsed right in the middle of his terrifying T-pose Holy damage nuke move. And hey, to the host out there who named their character "Im Sorry," don't be; I should thank you for summoning Let Me Solo Them so I could watch him melt the boss that murdered me for an entire day's playtime into a pile of bloody, frosty, Scarlet Rotty goo.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is finally here, and it makes one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of all time even better. It's out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC for $39.99.