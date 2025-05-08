Publisher Paradox Interactive shared on Thursday that Europa Universalis V is its next big grand strategy game, bringing the first new entry in the series in well over a decade since 2013's Europa Universalis IV.

First teased as "Project Caesar," many players rightly guessed that the project would be a new Europa Universalis game, based on the iconography and time period that the teasers seemed to reflect.

You can check out the reveal trailer for Europa Universalis V below:

Europa Universalis V: Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Europa Universalis V's development has been led by Paradox Interactive's Tinto studio for the last five years in Barcelona, Spain, a team which itself is overseen by longtime Paradox veteran Johan Andersson.

Europa Universalis V starts off in the year 1337 just ahead of the Hundred Years' War. Players are allowed to choose from "hundreds" of different groups in starting off their campaigns, picking prosperous nations or local warlords to take through the ages across over 500 years of history.

In the press release for the game, Paradox notes that players can expect classic empire building, with "deeper" diplomacy systems and other gameplay improvements, allowing you to conquer the world through trade and words or steel and fire.

Europa Universalis V is promised to have the largest, most detailed game world in the series yet, with more nations and more accurate geography.

There's no exact release date for the game right now, which is simply stated to be "coming soon," but you go can go ahead and wishlist Europa Universalis V on Steam.

Outside of grand strategy, Paradox Interactive is also publishing the upcoming and role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. After repeated delays and essentially being rebooted under a new developer, Bloodlines 2 is now slated to launch in October 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.