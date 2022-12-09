FromSoftware reveals Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, coming in 2023

What you need to know

FromSoftware, developer of the Dark Souls franchise and Elden Ring, revealed a new Armored Core title at the Game Awards 2022.

The game was revealed with a CGI trailer that showed a devastated world and mechs gearing for war.

The game is called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4 in 2023.

During The Game Awards 2022, developer FromSoftware revealed its next game. Titled Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the game was shown off with a CGI trailer that showed different mechs and a world consumed by war. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

This marks a major back-to-back release slate for FromSoftware, which launched Elden Ring back in February 2022 to critical success and commercial acclaim.



Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is being developed for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.