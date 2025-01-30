Here are the full PC system requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 — can your rig play it?

Spider-Man 2 is finally coming to PC, but will your rig be able to play it?

Ahead of the long-awaited launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC, we now finally have a full picture on what sort of hardware you're going to need in order to play. And, like with the first two games to make the leap from PlayStation to PC, there's good news.

Sony has released an extensive list of hardware requirements to play the game from minimum, all the way up to "ultimate ray-tracing," but don't worry, you can turn ray-tracing off if you don't want it.

Here's what we're looking at.

Full Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC system requirements

The full PC system requirements for various states of play in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. (Image credit: PlayStation)

Naturally, there's no surprise that if you want to play with all the bells and whistles, ray tracing, high resolution, then you need the horsepower only provided by the very best graphics cards money can buy. Indeed, the Ultimate Ray Tracing tier of performance requres an RTX 4090, or if you can get your hands on one, a new RTX 5090 would no doubts do even better.

It's at the lower end where things are more interesting. Sure, you may be at 720p and 30FPS on low settings, but the point is that you'll be able to play on some extremely modest hardware. The recommended requirements aren't anything drastic, either.

Can you play Spider-Man 2 on Steam Deck or ROG Ally?

Spider-Man Remastered plays really well on Steam Deck, so we have hope. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Officially, we don't yet know. Steam lists Steam Deck compatibility as "Unknown" but there are reasons to be hopeful.

For one, the minimum requirements are fairly low, despite not offering any insight into whether the Steam Deck GPU or the graphics on the AMD Z1 Extreme cut the mustard. But this is nothing new.

However, as we know, both the Steam Deck and Windows 11-powered handhelds can play surprisingly demanding games. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man Miles Morales play on handhelds. I've had a great time with the first game on my Steam Deck, and even dropping to the dreaded 30 FPS isn't an issue here.

What gives extra hope for a good time on handhelds is support for AMD FSR 3.1 and Frame Gen. Assuming all works as planned, AMD's upscaling and frame generaton tech could well be the savior to give us a good experience on handhelds.

Only time will tell, though, and we'll be doing a thorough examination of Spider-Man 2 on the Steam Deck and Windows handhelds when it launches.