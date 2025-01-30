Here's when you can play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC

One of the PlayStation titles that Sony has been holding out on bringing to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but that is finally coming to an end. As of January 30, 2025, Peter and Miles' latest adventure is breaking free of its console exclusivity and becoming available to an entirely new audience.

However, despite being January 30, now, there's still a bit of a wait to be able to play. Here's what you need to know to get ready for the latest superhero epic.

When does Marvel's Spider-Man 2 unlock on PC?

The first two Spider-Man games were epic, but the full sequel is turning things up a notch with Venom. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

As of the time of writing this post (10 a.m. UK) Spider-Man 2 unlocks on Steam in approximately 5 hours. That would put it at 3 p.m. UK time, which translates to 10 a.m. Eastern, 7 a.m. Pacific.

Steam doesn't have an exact clock, so the precise timing could be a little before or a little after this, but it does at least give you some idea on when during the day you'll be able to start playing.

Unfortunately, there isn't currently a preload for Spider-Man 2, either, it seems. So you'll have to download it when it unlocks, first. Given the 140 GB storage requirement for the game, it's safe to say that unless you have a killer internet connection, you can add some hours after unlock time before you'll be able to start playing.

Spider-Man 2 will also be available on Epic Games, but there's no unlock timer over there. It's safe to assume that availability will be along the same timeline as Steam.

Not hefty PC requirements aside from storage, which bodes well for handhelds

Prior Spider-Man titles on PC have been very handheld-friendly (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man Miles Morales both run extremely well on PC, and more specifically, on handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. I've had a great time with both on my Steam Deck, and things look promising also for the sequel.

Exact Steam Deck compatibility is still unknown ahead of launch, but there are promising signs. Like its predecessors, Spider-Man 2 supports AMD FSR 3.1 and Frame Gen, alongside Intel XeSS and NVIDIA DLSS. Coupled with a fairly low minimum requirement for CPU and GPU, and things look good.

For the likes of the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, it's even more promising, since both have a significant performance advantage over the Steam Deck.

For desktop and laptop users, the system requirements are forgiving enough to suggest that many will be able to play the game well, and with a choice of upscaling tech on offer, few should be excluded entirely.

We'll be evaluating PC performance when the game is available, including on handhelds, so stay tuned for more.