"Get a grip and stay tuned": MSI looks to unveil a portable PC gaming handheld at CES 2024 with the usual RGB

What you need to know

MSI is a consumer electronics brand known for its gaming laptops and computers.

Today, the tech company posted a video on its various social media accounts that shows off obscured or zoomed-in images of a new device.

This post also implies that MSI will officially be revealing the new product during CES 2024.

While not explicitly stated, it seems pretty clear from the posted video and comments that MSI's new device is a gaming handheld.

CES 2024 runs from Jan 9 through Jan 12 this year.

Today on Instagram and X, gaming laptop manufacturer, MSI (Micro-Star International), posted a teaser trailer that shows quick, close-up flashes of a new device, largely cloaked in a dark setting, so we cannot see full details very clearly. The video is accompanied by the words, "A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming. Get a grip and stay tuned. #MSIxCES2024 #RGB #Gaming."



While not explicitly stated, it is pretty clear from various shots in the video that the consumer electronics brand is teasing the reveal of an MSI gaming handheld during CES. We don't have very long to wait for this official news since CES 2024 is just around the corner and runs from Jan. 9 through Jan. 12 in the usual location — Las Vegas, Nevada.

What we do know is that the MSI Dragon logo used for its MSI Dragon gaming laptop line is on the device somewhere and RGB lighting glows around the joysticks like with the ROG Ally and Legion Go gaming handhelds. Additionally, the device's coloring seems to be red and black. However, it is possible there could be multiple color options.

A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming.Get a grip and stay tuned.#MSIxCES2024 #RGB #Gaming pic.twitter.com/W9mp2cDo9wJanuary 4, 2024 See more

Now, if you're like me, you're probably thinking, "Do we really need yet another gaming handheld for PC gaming?" After all, over the course of the last year, we saw the release of Asus ROG Ally, Steam Deck OLED, Lenovo Legion Go, and various AYANEO handhelds.

Honestly, the answer is that it really depends on what MSI's gaming handheld brings to the table. While we don't know the sales numbers for the various handheld gaming devices that came out last year, it seems likely that Steam Deck and ROG Ally have been the most successful of the lot. However, both of these devices have shortcomings that can easily be improved upon.

As such, if MSI can release a product that offers a better experience than Steam or ASUS ROG's devices, it might be the PC gaming handheld many have been waiting for. So what types of features could elevate an MSI gaming handheld above the Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

It will help if the MSI gaming handheld offers better battery life than the average two hours while also being lightweight and comfortable to hold for long stretches. Additionally, many of the included apps that come with gaming handhelds can be clunky or limited, so it would give MSI a leg up if its handheld provides a good app with plenty of settings adjustment options. Of course, having a standout feature —whether physical or software-related — that makes handheld gaming more convenient for gamers could also help MSI's gaming handheld to take the lead.

This all being said, I think it likely that consumers could start feeling gaming handheld fatigue if the market continues to get oversaturated with devices from various gaming laptop companies. But I'm certain that this won't keep additional competitors from entering the ring as the year marches on.

Stay tuned for MSI's official announcement during CES 2024 where the company will reveal its new gaming handheld. I'll be attending this year's event in person and will try to get more information about it while I'm there. So check back here at Windows Central for CES news next week.