Give your Valentine one of these silly cards, then woo them with a game for two

Ah, love is in the air, and it's that wonderful time of year when you tell that special someone how much you care. But, while there are several Valentine's cards out there to choose from, few feature your favorite video game characters. Even fewer offer the corny, eye-rolling phrases we all want to see.

No worries. We at Windows Central have created some super cheesy Valentine's Day video game cards for the occasion. Moreover, the Xbox and PC characters we chose all come from excellent multiplayers, making perfect games to play with your significant other tonight.

Dear John Halo

Halo's Master Chief is just in search of love. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Halo's Master Chief is really just looking for love. He's put his heart out there to ask if you'll take a chance on him.

He also makes for a perfect partner when running around blasting alien enemies. As for date night material, Halo: The Master Chief Collection bundles several of his best games together, and each title offers local split-screen co-op campaigns. So you can run through these sci-fi shooters on either Xbox or PC with your significant other.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Protect humanity from the evil alien group known as the Covenant. You can fight alongside your significant other in split-screen co-op campaigns or multiplayer modes while playing through this bundle of Halo games. Buy at: Microsoft (PC and Xbox Series X)



No more palling around

Palworld's Loveander means business. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Time to let that special someone know you're serious? Palworld's 69th Pal, Loveander, expresses the right sentiment for you, even if she's a bit too enthusiastic about it.



Speaking of, Palworld is that survival creature-collecting multiplayer game that exploded earlier this year. You can play with your favorite person while collecting materials and building a base together. When you feel up to it, you can both go after wild Pal bosses and try to catch them. It's a fun title that you can sink hours into on both Xbox and PC.

Palworld Explore a colorful open-world with your love while catching creatures called Pals and putting them to work. You can establish a base with your friend(s) and build your own facilities to help each other get stronger. Palworld is still in early access but is polished enough to provide an enjoyable adventure. Buy at: Steam (PC) | Microsoft (Xbox)

Love on your side

Even this Age of Empires Priest can feel the love tonight. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

With just a "Wololo" Age of Empires, priests have the power to convert enemy units to their side. So it's no wonder this flirty guy is looking your way.



Age of Empires was one of the very first games I fell in love with back in the 90s, and I still play it with friends. Since you can team up with other players and play against other teams (or AI opponents), it makes for a fun date night activity. There are a few games in this franchise, but my favorite is Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, which is on PC and Xbox. Note that you will need two copies of the game and two systems to play it, though. But if that's possible, then the RTS fun it offers is worth it.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition AoE 2 has long been seen as the best RTS game of all time, and for good reason. The mechanics are polished, and there are plenty of ways to customize your playing sessions. Jump in a co-op game with your SO and take down opponents together. Buy at: Microsoft (PC and Xbox)

Finally, get that bad boy's attention

Baldur's Gate 3's Astarion is everyone's favorite pale elf. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Many players got spurned when trying to go after Baldur's Gate 3's most romantically elusive vampire bachelor. So here's a chance to finally give that special someone Astarion's attention.

As for the game itself, I can honestly say that Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the most amazing adventures I've ever had the pleasure of experiencing. Each of your decisions carries weight, and you get a lot of freedom to tackle challenges creatively as long as you can come up with ideas. Not to mention, your companions, including the aforementioned pale elf, are all interesting and add a lot of depth to the story.

While Baldur's Gate 3 can be played solo, you and up to three others can join a party and play through the main storyline together. It makes for an excellent standing date night or double date night.

Baldur's Gate 3 Enter a fantasy world where you and your companions must work to rid yourself of a parasite that threatens to take over your mind. You can use your creativity to overcome various challenges, and each decision carries weight. Playing the campaign in multiplayer makes for a fun date night activity.

Buy at: GOG (Steam PC) | Microsoft (Xbox)

It's complicated...

Xbox Series X is a bit sassy. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Ohhh, this here Xbox Series X is being a bit sassy and makes for a silly Valentine's Day card to share as a joke with that special someone.

Of course, we'll be hearing more about the future of Xbox from Phil Spencer on Thursday. Either way, tons of excellent multiplayer and solo adventures are available through Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. I love that this service allows me to check out games I might not usually play. I've found some awesome hidden gems in that way, including multiplayers to share with my favorite guy.

Xbox Game Pass $4.99 /mth at Microsoft US $14.99 /mth at Microsoft US An Xbox Game Pass subscription gives people access to a large library of games, both old and new. You can find additional multiplayer games to share with your significant other. Who knows, maybe something will make for the perfect date night.

Controller and cuddles?

Xbox Series S is down to chill. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Xbox Series S is down for a fun time and is the perfect Valentine to send to your love who loves to game.

That being said, you can't really have a co-op multiplayer game night if you don't have a second controller handy. So, if you don't already have one, take some time to grab one of the best Xbox Controllers for your favorite person. They come in so many colors and designs that you can find a look your significant other likes best. These controllers are obviously designed for Xbox Series X|S, but they're also a favorite for PC as well.

Xbox Series X Controller $49.99 at Amazon $59.99 at Dell $59.99 at Best Buy If you want to play local multiplayer Xbox Series X|S games with your significant other, you need to ensure you have a second controller handy. There are dozens of colors to choose from to get the perfect match for your love.

Happy Valentine's Day, y'all!

That's it for Windows Central's video game Valentine Cards roundup this year. Feel free to send these cards to someone special and consider having an awesome date night playing a fun multiplayer game for two (or more if you want to do a double date).

I love playing co-op multiplayer games with my husband and am constantly looking for fun new games to share with him. There are plenty of different genres of games, so you can always find something you both will enjoy.