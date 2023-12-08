God of War: Ragnarök gets free 'Valhalla' DLC in just five days

What you need to know

God of War: Ragnarök is a critically-acclaimed action adventure game from the masters at Santa Monica, a PlayStation Studio.

The game has been out on PS5 and PS4 for over a year now, but it's about to get a little bit bigger.

No, the game isn't coming to PC (yet), but PlayStation players are about to be treated to a new story-focused trailer revolving around Kratos.

Dubbed "Valhalla," it's a completely free DLC launching on Dec. 12, 2023 with a new adventure blending familiar gameplay with new roguelite elements.

Love God of War? Well... It's not coming to Windows PC, yet (sorry). However, if you have a recent PlayStation console lying around, you're in for a major treat come Dec. 12, 2023. God of War: Ragnarök is getting a completely free narrative DLC from Santa Monica that will once again place players in the shoes of Kratos (with no Atreus in sight), and it's called "Valhalla."

Little is known about the DLC except for what we can see from the teaser trailer, but we do know that Valhalla will blend the combat and gameplay of the base game with brand-new roguelite elements, possibly seeing Kratos placed in a loop that he has to fight his way out using both his mind and body. Players won't have to wait long, though, as the Valhalla DLC is coming to all God of War: Ragnarök players for free on Dec. 12.

Unfortunately, it seems we'll have to wait longer to see the latest God of War game on PC. In the mean time, reacquaint yourself with the wonderful world Santa Monica crafted with our sister site Android Central's God of War: Ragnarök review.

