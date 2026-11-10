The time has almost come for the 44th annual Golden Joystick Awards Show as it's set to commence this Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM GMT / 7:00 PM CEST.

This year's contenders for the show's coveted "Ultimate Game of the Year" award have some stiff competition, which includes top-tier Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 titles like Pragmata, Forza Horizon 6, 007 First Light, Resident Evil Requiem, Control Resonant, and more.

Golden Joystick Awards 2026 - YouTube Watch On

If you wish to see the Golden Joystick Awards Show live and see which game wins, as well as see the winners for its 25 shortlist categories, you can watch live on the following streaming platforms:

Which do you think will be crowned "Ultimate Game of the Year"?

007 First Light – Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's highly likely that 007 First Light will be crowned "Ultimate Game of the Year", as well as sweep the other 5 shortlist categories it's in for being the best James Bond game released since 1997's classic GoldenEye 007 for the N64.

It sold 1.5 million copies within 24 hours and has received rave reviews (including a 5/5 score from us) for its intriguing story and characters, and extremely well-done gameplay that seamlessly blends in-depth melee combat, satisfying stealth, and engaging cover-based shooting.

PRAGMATA - Eight Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Personally, I'm rooting for Pragmata to win, as it's one of the most original games Capcom has made in years.

It has a heartwarming and interesting story, likable characters, and a combat system that mixes two genres that normally shouldn't work together - third-person shooting with hacking puzzle mini-games - and somehow makes it work and enjoyable.

Either way, we'll have to tune in to the Golden Joystick Awards this Wednesday to find out.

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