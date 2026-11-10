The Golden Joystick Awards Show 2026 goes live this Wednesday — Here's where and how to watch it to see if your favorite Xbox game takes home the gold
Tune in on November 11, 2026, to see if the likes of Pragmata, James Bond 007, Forza Horizon 6, Resident Evil Requiem, or others will become Game of the Year at the 44th Annual Golden Joystick Awards.
The time has almost come for the 44th annual Golden Joystick Awards Show as it's set to commence this Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM GMT / 7:00 PM CEST.
This year's contenders for the show's coveted "Ultimate Game of the Year" award have some stiff competition, which includes top-tier Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 titles like Pragmata, Forza Horizon 6, 007 First Light, Resident Evil Requiem, Control Resonant, and more.
If you wish to see the Golden Joystick Awards Show live and see which game wins, as well as see the winners for its 25 shortlist categories, you can watch live on the following streaming platforms:
- YouTube
- Twitch
- Steam
- TikTok
- X
- Future Games Show
- PC Gamer
- WhatCulture Gaming
- IGN
- Ginx TV
- eClutch
- Niconico
- Kuaishou
- Bilibili
Which do you think will be crowned "Ultimate Game of the Year"?
It's highly likely that 007 First Light will be crowned "Ultimate Game of the Year", as well as sweep the other 5 shortlist categories it's in for being the best James Bond game released since 1997's classic GoldenEye 007 for the N64.
It sold 1.5 million copies within 24 hours and has received rave reviews (including a 5/5 score from us) for its intriguing story and characters, and extremely well-done gameplay that seamlessly blends in-depth melee combat, satisfying stealth, and engaging cover-based shooting.
Personally, I'm rooting for Pragmata to win, as it's one of the most original games Capcom has made in years.
It has a heartwarming and interesting story, likable characters, and a combat system that mixes two genres that normally shouldn't work together - third-person shooting with hacking puzzle mini-games - and somehow makes it work and enjoyable.
Either way, we'll have to tune in to the Golden Joystick Awards this Wednesday to find out.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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