Grab a gas mask, Metro: Last Light will be free on Steam for a limited time

Metro developer 4A Games has announced that the original 2013 Complete Edition of Metro: Last Light will be available for free on Steam from May 18-25.

Specifically, the store page for this temporarily returning edition will go live at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

This is being done in celebration of the game's 10th Anniversary, as it originally launched on May 14, 2013.

This offer does not apply to Metro: Last Light Redux, the 2014 remaster of the game that includes improved visuals, some gameplay tweaks, and more.

4A Games, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Metro series, has announced that Metro: Last Light — the second entry in the franchise — will be free to own on Windows PCs from May 18-25 through Steam. The store page for it isn't live yet, but it will be at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

The developers are giving away the Complete Edition of the 2013 survival shooter in celebration of its 10th Anniversary, as it originally released on May 14 of that year. This edition features all of the game's DLC, including two new weapons and four "packs" of extra levels and modes.

Metro: Last Light is the post-nuclear, post-apocalyptic predecessor to 2019's phenomenal Metro Exodus, and in many ways, it offers a mix of Exodus' open world gameplay and the linear structure of the first game, Metro 2033. A strong emphasis is placed on stealth and prudent decision making, as ammunition is scarce and many threats can be eliminated or snuck past quietly. On top of that, players must carefully manage their gas mask filters, as they won't be able to progress through irradiated areas without them.

In Last Light, you'll play as series protagonist Artyom as he navigates the underground settlements in the Moscow Metro tunnels, as well as the toxic, mutant-infested surface. Set in 2034, it takes place directly after the story of Metro 2033 and introduces Anna Miller, a character Exodus players will immediately recognize.

Ultimately, it's great that folks are getting a chance to play one of the best shooters from the 2010s for free. Something important to note, though, is that this offer doesn't apply to Metro: Last Light Redux. This remastered version of the game came out in 2014 with graphical upgrades, gameplay improvements, the challenging Spartan and Survival difficulties, and more.

With that said, you should still absolutely pick Last Light up while it's free, even if you own and have played through the Redux version. The original Metro 2033 and Last Light was taken off the Steam Store after their Redux editions launched, so this brief return of the Metro: Last Light Complete Edition could be your only chance to experience the 2013 version on PC. We'll link its store page below as soon as it's live.

Metro: Last Light is one of the best PC games from the 2010s, so whether you play the free Complete Edition version or the Redux one, you'll have a great time. Its sequel Metro Exodus is amazing, too, and is a must-play for shooter fans.