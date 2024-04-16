Another Xbox game lands on PlayStation and Switch today, letting you live A Bug's Life in a hostile backyard

What you need to know

Grounded is an excellent, content-packed survival game from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios, originally released for Xbox, Windows PC, and Game Pass.

Today, the co-op survival game also releases on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms alongside its final (massive) content update.

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition supports full online cross-play across platforms, letting players explore the Backyard together.

In addition to the huge amount of content already in the game, the Fully Yoked update adds an absurd number of features to the endgame.

It's a big day! The third of the four Xbox games confirmed to be releasing on other platforms finally drops today, and it's one that should make survival fans very excited. Grounded is one of the greatest survival games we've seen in years and has steadily grown with new content and features. Now, it's available on PlayStation and Switch alongside the release of its last (and one of its biggest) content updates on Xbox and PC.

Starting today, Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Switch players can all explore the hostile and secret-filled Backyard together.

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition is the quintessential version of the game, including all of the previously released content. That means everyone across platforms will have the exact same game to play, and PlayStation and Switch players will even get immediate access to the breadth of community-built Playgrounds already in Grounded.

If you're not familiar with Grounded and are learning of it because of its release on more platforms, I'll give you a quick summary. In Grounded, four children are shrunk down to the size of insects and have lost their memory of how it happened. They must work together to survive the dangers of the Backyard they're trapped in, following the trail of a mysterious scientist that may have the answers they need to get back home.

You'll harvest resources from the Backyard, research how to craft and build everything you need to survive, battle and interact with a huge variety of insects and creatures, and unlock the near-endless number of secrets in the Backyard. There's full online cross-play for up to four players and dozens of hours of content to explore. The 1.4 Fully Yoked update adds even more.

What new secrets can you discover in the Backyard? (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

You can read my original post on Grounded's 1.4 Fully Yoked update for a more in-depth breakdown, but suffice to say this update massively expands and evolves Grounded's endgame. There are new endgame upgrades and gear, which you'll need to take on all the new bosses and unravel the final, deadly secret buried at the heart of the Backyard. It's exactly what Grounded was missing, and is the perfect way to cap off a vibrant history of updates and community support.

I can't overstate how much I love Grounded. You can read my original Grounded review for my full thoughts on the initial release, but the game has grown so much in the succeeding 18 months. Now, its 20 million players are about to get a lot more potential friends.

If you're interested in checking it out for yourself, Grounded Fully Yoked Edition is now available for $39.99 at PlayStation Store, $39.99 at Nintendo Store, and $39.99 at Microsoft Store (Xbox & PC). If you'd prefer a physical copy, you still have a little more time (until Apr. 28, to be precise) to pre-order the Grounded Fully Yoked Collector's Edition from Limited Run Games, ranging from $39.99 to $124.99 at Limited Run Games.

There's not a doubt in my mind that Grounded is one of the best Xbox games across Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass, and I'm honestly really excited that more players are getting the chance to experience it. The small team at Obsidian responsible for the game did a wonderful job creating a beautiful Backyard filled with life and secrets. I never thought I'd have so much fun running away in terror from spiders.