GTA 6 price hint suggests fans won't face a $100 nightmare after all, according to clues from Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick
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By Michael Hoglund published
$100 or not, plenty of people will break the bank to buy Grand Theft Auto VI at launch.
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$100 or not, plenty of people will break the bank to buy Grand Theft Auto VI at launch.