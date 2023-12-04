Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer runtime leaks — If it were any longer, our hearts might explode from pure GTA bliss

What you need to know

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will debut on December 5 at 9 AM ET.

A runtime of 1m 31s leaked via a holding page for the trailer on YouTube.

Rockstar directs viewers to a new page on its website confirming the title of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Trailer release date (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 6 AM PT, 9 AM ET, 2 PM GMT

Where to watch: Rockstar Games

Length: 1m 31s

If you haven't been caught up in Grand Theft Auto 6 hype, then it's about time. With a packed week in gaming upon us, from a Fortnite event last Saturday to the GTA 6 trailer tomorrow, Call of Duty Warzone is releasing Urzikstan as its new Battle Royale map on December 6, and of course, the Game Awards follows on December 7.

With all of that and so much else going on in the gaming world, no trailer or announcement is likely to have more eyes, discussion, and hype than Grand Theft Auto 6 tomorrow.

It has a chance to be the most-watched 91-second piece of advertising in gaming history.

91 seconds of pure bliss

I've never been so excited for 91 seconds in my life. Grand Theft Auto 5 fundamentally changed the world of video games, proving that live-service video games can be more profitable than anybody imagined. GTA 5 sold over 190 million copies, shattering expectations and defining the 8th console generation.

GTA 6 trailer length is 1 minute and 31 seconds pic.twitter.com/oTwZ39CYPyDecember 4, 2023 See more

With the first GTA 6 trailer, we're hoping to get more information on the game and presumably be blown away by a new level of realism at a grand scale that only comes from games in this series.

Looking to learn more about what might be shown? Check out our best guess on what to expect in the GTA 6 trailer. Due to some major GTA 6 leaks over a year ago, we have an idea of what the game is, who is in it, and the setting, but that was all incomplete footage, and I'm expecting a level of polish we haven't seen from a video game before.

"Grand Theft Auto VI" title confirmed?

Thanks to a new page on the official Rockstar website, we can assume that the game will officially be named Grand Theft Auto VI. This was the obvious choice for the game, but with games in other series carrying titles such as 'Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name,' we never know how publishers and developers will choose to title new games.

Based on this, it looks like Rockstar will keep the Roman numeral formatting, and GTA 6 will actually be GTA VI. This is the best naming option, in my opinion, as this shows it's the next big step forward for the Grand Theft Auto series, not a spin-off or smaller measure.

What do you think about the trailer runtime? Do you think the VI is a good choice for numbering the game? Let me know in the comments.