Buckle up, Helldivers. Xbox reinforcements are landing, and Super Earth is going to need every last soldier available in the fight against the Terminids with the next update coming to PlayStation Studios' co-op hit Helldivers 2.



Arrowhead Game Studios shared the details on Tuesday, revealing on PlayStation Blog that the next update is called Into the Unjust. Fittingly, it revolves around Helldivers taking the fight directly to the Terminids and charging into the Hive worlds the bugs now call home.

Helldivers 2 - Into the Unjust Deep Dive - YouTube Watch On

Helldivers 2: Into the Unjust is slated to launch on Sept. 2, 2025, meaning veteran players on PlayStation and PC joined by rookies on Xbox only have a few days to get ready for a massive undertaking.

Subterranean terror is unearthed

Working together in the dark underground. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Going to the Terminid hive worlds means uncovering the secrets of the Gloom, and for that, Helldivers have to head underground, deep into the network of tunnels that the bugs have crafted.



This is going to completely change how we play, as you can't call in an airstrike when you're underground. It also makes things tougher when it comes to supplies, as carefully rationing ammunition and health stims is critical.



There are brief spots of daylight that can be used to call in supplies, but these are clearly going to be the exception, not the rule.



Many of these tunnels are dark, meaning it'll also be a good idea to have at least some members of the team using flashlights to illuminate the threats.



In addition to missions going into the hives, there will also be assignments on the surface, where we'll be tasked with driving around huge, clunky rigs and gathering oil while protecting the tanker from swarms of bugs.

New threats lying in wait and flying above

Enter the Dragonroach. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Of course, it's not just the environment that's a problem. This update is introducing some new foes to the ranks of the Terminids, including one particularly nasty piece of work.



The developers describe the Dragonroach (as seen in the image above) as being something of a flying Bile Titan, capable of rapidly crossing the skies and raining down acidic vomit like an old bomber plane.



It's incredibly tough, and we'll have to carry some heavy weapons to have any hopes of driving it away or killing it.



Disturbingly, the developers also tease that heavy seismic activity is out there, with massive rumbling across the planet indicating there's something else. Proceed with caution, Helldivers.

New tools for the mission. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Super Earth isn't sending its finest without new tools suited for this dangerous mission. The Dust Devils Warbond is dropping on September 4, bringing new weapons, armor, and more that's suited for the combat encounters Helldivers are going to face on the Terminid hive worlds.



Notably, the Dust Devils Warbond includes the first-ever incendiary assault rifle, dubbed the "Coyote," so if you're like me and you enjoy roasting the bugs when possible, you're in luck.



The Ministry of Defense is also introducing the "Pineapple," a cluster frag grenade perfect for taking out large chunks of a swarm at a time.



As for new strategems, have you ever wanted to call down your own personal missile that you could then guide with laser accuracy into a particular spot or foe? With the MS-11 Solo Silo, you can do exactly that.



Finally, the new armor includes the "Desert Stormer" (subtle, huh?) passive effect, which gives resistance to fire, gas, acid, and arc damage. After seeing what we're up against on these planets, I think we'll need it.

Don't forget about the Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST crossover (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Indeed, this is also coming just shortly after the arrival of the long hoped-for Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST crossover, which is bringing a number of Halo weapons and armor into the franchise and is available now in celebration of the game's arrival on Xbox Series X|S consoles.



This Xbox crossover gear is better suited for stealth missions, but that won't stop me from giving it a whirl when I drop onto the bug planets in September.



Helldivers 2 is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam), and PlayStation 5.